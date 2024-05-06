Technology News

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 coincides with Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale.

Updated: 6 May 2024 18:04 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 started on May 2

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will conclude on May 7
  • A wide range of electronic items are being offered at discounted rates
  • Buyers can get additional benefits like cashback, exchange, bank offers
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, which started on May 2, will end in India on May 7. The e-commerce site is offering a variety of products at discounted rates during this sale. Among those items are personal gadgets like smartphones, smartwatches, tablets and laptops. Previously we shared some of the best offers on gaming laptops and gaming consoles that you can avail of in this period. Below is a list of the top deals on premium laptops that you can explore before the sale concludes.

People can also purchase certain items at prices lower than the discounted rates. There are several additional benefits that customers can avail of to make this happen. Select bank cards may allow additional offers over the sale price of an item to lower the effective price. For instance, buyers using ICICI Bank cards, Bank of Baroda or OneCard Credit Cards can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 3,000. Amazon Pay UPI users can get Rs. 100 cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs. 1,500, while Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card users are eligible for no-cost EMI payment options.

Best premium laptop deals during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024:

Product Name MRP Sale Price
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (16-inch, M3 Chip, 48GB, 1TB) Rs. 3,99,900 Rs. 3,69,990
Dell XPS 9730 (17-inch, Intel Core i7, 32GB, 1TB) Rs. 3,88,462 Rs. 2,49,990
Apple 2024 MacBook Air (15.3-inch, M3 Chip, 8GB, 512GB) Rs. 1,54,900 Rs. 1,39,990
Microsoft New Surface Pro 9 (13-inch, Gen 12 Intel Evo i5 / 8GB / 256GB) Rs. 1,16,999 Rs. 1,08,000
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 (14-inch, Core Ultra 9, 32GB, 1TB) Rs. 1,46,890 Rs. 1,07,990
Apple 2024 MacBook Air (13.6-inch, M3 Chip, 8GB, 256GB) Rs. 1,14,900 Rs. 1,04,990
Asus Vivobook 16X 2023 (16-inch, Intel Core i7 12th Gen, 16GB, 512GB) Rs. 1,35,990 Rs. 94,990
Acer Swift Go 14 (14-inch, Intel Core Ultra 5, 16GB, 512GB) Rs. 1,19,990 Rs. 89,999
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (16-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB, 1TB) Rs. 1,25,890 Rs. 86,990
HP Pavilion 15 eg3036TU (15.6-inch, Gen 13 Intel Core i7, 16GB, 1TB) Rs. 1,02,918 Rs. 85,990
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED 2023, (15.6-inch, Gen 13 Intel Core Evo i5, 16GB, 512GB) Rs. 1,06,990 Rs. 77,990

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, Amazon
Crypto Wallets Grab Vodafone’s Attention as Telco Looks to Integrate Blockchain in Operations
WhatsApp Update With Green Buttons and New Icons Rolled Out for iOS Users

