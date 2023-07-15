The two-day-long Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 has already begun and all Amazon's Prime subscribers will be able to enjoy massive discounts on a wide range of categories. For those working towards a healthier lifestyle, an air fryer can reduce the amount of oil used while cooking. Here are some of the best Prime Day sale offers on the best air fryers in the country. Apart from the huge price drops on the air fryers, you can also use ICICI Bank and SBI cards to enjoy additional discount of up to up to 10 percent. The offers are applicable on products from brands like Xiaomi, Agaro, and Philips during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Best deals on Air Fryers

Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer

The Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer is lets you to remotely control the air fryer, monitor the cooking progress, and get notifications on the cooking status via the MiHome app. You can also activate it using voice commands with Google Assistant. It comes with 8 preset modes that help to bake, fry, reheat, grill, defrost and dehydrate with very little to no oil.

With the company's dual-speed fan technology and a temperature range of 40 degrees to 200 degrees Fahrenheit, it prevents the food from burning or being undercooked and makes it tender and crispy. Additionally, you can save up to Rs. 1,250 using SBI bank cards during the sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Agaro Regency Air Fryer

Boasting a capacity of 12L which is big enough to cook a large pizza or a whole chicken, the Agaro Regency air fryer has a tilted LED digital touchscreen panel that makes it very easy and convenient to use and operate. It comes with "9+3+4" functions which consists of 9 preset recipes, 3 assist cooking functions and 4 control settings and this function makes it a versatile air fryer.

The Agaro Recency air fryer has safety features like automatic shut-off, overheating protection and circuit overload protection, making it safe to use. The Amazon Prime Day Sale brings you up to 60 percent off on Agaro Regency Air Fryer. You can also save up to Rs. 1,250 using SBI bank cards.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 19,995)

Hamilton Beach Air Fryer

This is a multi-purpose air fryer that is designed with a front glass door that slides up to make it easy to access the food being cooked and as well as making the appliance easy to clean. With a large 16L capacity, it has enough space to cook big batches of food in one go. This air fryer has a 360-degree Rapid Heat Circulation Technology that distributes the hot air evenly.

The Hamilton Beach Air Fryer gives you the convenience of countertop cooking and makes the food crispy and brown. The ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale brings a massive price drop on the Hamilton Beach Air Fryer. Along with the existing offer, you can also opt for club bank offers and cashback offer using SBI or ICICI Bank cards for additional savings.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 12,990)

INALSA Air Fryer Nutri Fry Digital 4.2L

The Inalsa Air Fryer has the company's patented Rapid Air Crisp Technology that fries the food evenly without flipping it. It is an oil-free air fryer that allows frying food with 99 percent less fat as it uses very less to no oil. It sports a touchscreen control panel and comes with 8 preset programs that allow you to cook all kinds of food in the air fryer in all types of modes. The Inalsa Air Fryer helps you prepare meals efficiently that are not just tasty but also healthy giving you a meal without fatty oils and calories.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale brings a notable 42 percent discount on the INALSA Air Fryer. You can club bank offers and cashback offers by using SBI or ICICI bank cards for additional savings, during the sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,395 (MRP Rs. 10,995)

Havells Air Fryer Prolife Digi

The Havells Air Fryer uses 360 degrees Air Circulation Technology that allows cooking with hot air making the food up to 85 percent less oily compared to the traditional deep frying. It has a temperature control function and an integrated auto-off feature that makes cooking safe and easy. With a digital control panel and different auto pre-set options, cooking becomes convenient in this air fryer. The Havells Air Fryer comes with a large cooking capacity of 4L and a separator that allows to prepare multiple items simultaneously.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is a perfect time to shop Havells Air Fryer Prolife Digi for a healthy lifestyle as you get to save up to 50 percent directly on the retail price of the appliance. You can further save another 10 percent using bank offers or cashback offers, as per the listing on Amazon.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,399 (MRP Rs. 12,490)

Philips Digital Connected Smart Air Fryer HD9255/90

This smart air fryer that uses NutriU App to select and set the mode of cooking remotely and monitor the cooking from anywhere. It can also be connected to Alexa which allows it to turn on or off the air fryer. This air fryer has a digital touch panel with 7 preset cooking functions that make cooking very easy and prevents the food from burning or being undercooked. It allows you to bake, roast, fry, grill and even reheat the food very easily.

The Philips Air Fryer has Patented Rapid Air Technology that makes the food crunchy and tender using 90 percent less oil. You can make the most of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 and shop for the Philips air fryers at a 40 percent discount. Additionally, you can also club the existing offer with cashback offer or bank offer to maximise your savings.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,599 (MRP Rs. 15,995)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.