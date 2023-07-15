Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 has kickstarted and has already made a buzz with its impressive lineup of offers and discounts across categories, one of them being mobile accessories. The sale has offered products from top brands such as Samsung, Redmi, Apple, and OnePlus at incredibly low prices. Whether you are looking for headsets, power banks, cables or even mobile holders, Amazon has several accessories listed with deep discounts with some products now at their lowest on the platform. While adding your favourites to the cart, don't forget to check for additional offers listed alongside the products. Here are some of the top deals on mobile accessories from the sale.

Redmi 10000mAh Power Bank

If you are looking for a fast-charging power bank on a budget, this sleek Redmi portable charger with support for 10W charging is a good pick. It offers dual USB ports and supports both C-type and USB Type-A cables. Its lithium-polymer battery is claimed to be a better alternative to widely used Li-ion power banks. With its anti-slip design, this power back also makes for a good travel accessory.

Buy Now: Rs. 1,098 (MRP: Rs. 1,999)

Boat USB Type-C cable

The omnipresence of US Type-C ports has turned having a compatible cable by your side into an absolute necessity. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale, Boat's USB Type-C cable is available at a deep discount. The 1.5-metre long cable has a braided texture which is claimed to add to its durability. With additional offers on the product for select users, this is definitely a smart purchase.

Buy Now: Rs. 99 (Rs. 499)

OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones

Quite a popular choice among those who love neckbands with higher bass, the OnePlus Bullets Z2 wireless neckband earphones are one of the top-selling wireless headsets during in the Amazon Prime Day Sale. It can be charged to full capacity within 10 minutes. With a correction range of 10 metres, one can easily roam around hassle-free. Its anti-distortion feature allows a noise-free rich audio experience. Additionally, it is splash and sweat resistant, making it favourable for workouts.

Buy Now: Rs. 1,598 (MRP: 2,299)

Ptron 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter

You can keep all your gadgets charged while hitting the road with Ptron's Bullet Pro adapter. Its Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology ensures faster charging than a standard car charger with up to 36W fast charging. It can charge up to three devices at the same time, thanks to two USB Type-A ports and a USB Type-C port. It is compatible with smartphones, tablets, as well as dashcams.

Buy Now: Rs. 298 (MRP: Rs. 1,299)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

These TWS earbuds are on sale at a 75 percent discount from their original launch price. Samsung Galaxy Buds make for another popular choice among buyers this sale season. They are claimed to offer crisp, noise free audio, and a seamless calling experience. While its ergonomic design ensures a comfortable and snug fit, the glossy finish adds to the style quotient. Samsung users can also easily and seamlessly connect the earphones with other devices from the company.

Buy Now: Rs. 3,988 (MRP: 15,990)

Portronics Universal Mobile Holder

This easy-to-install mobile holder by Portronics is up for grabs during the sale at 86 percent off its retail price. It supports all kinds of tablets and smartphones, which are up to seven inches in size. Its anti-skid design ensures a hassle-free experience. Further, corrosion and rust-free design, and lightweight, make it suitable for travel as well.

Buy Now: Rs. 99 (MRP: Rs. 699)

Amazon Basics 128GB microSDXC Memory Card with Full Size Adapter

Whether you have a computer, tablet, smartphone, gaming console, or any other device that supports micro SD cards, this product could come in handy for expanded storage. It offers a storage capacity of 128 GB and high reading speed – making it a good option for video recordings. The accompanying cover has been designed with special resistance against temperature, shock, water, magnetic field and X ray-resistance, offering a longer shelf life for your card.

Buy Now: Rs. 599 (MRP: 2,500)

