Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Best Offers and Discounts on iPad and Tablets From Xiaomi, OnePlus and Samsung

Xiaomi Pad 6 is currently listed with a starting price of Rs. 25,499 (including bank card offers).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 July 2023 11:33 IST
Xiaomi Pad 6 (above) has a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood

  • Amazon offers 10 percent discount on purchases using select bank cards
  • The yearly Prime Day sale from Amazon also offers no-cost EMI options
  • The Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale will conclude on July 16

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is finally live for all Prime members in India. During the 48-hour-long sale, customers can avail of discounts on millions of products by sellers across categories such as tablets, smartphones, laptops, wearables, consumer electronics, kitchen appliances fashion and more with additional no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts. Amazon has joined hands with ICICI Bank and SBI Card to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their cards and EMI transactions. Meanwhile, interested buyers can avail of Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts.

Here are some of our handpicked best deals on tablets that you can get during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023. Shoppers are recommended to compare prices on Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale 2023 before making the final purchase.

Xiaomi Pad 6

The new Xiaomi Pad 6 is currently listed with discounts during Amazon's Prime Day sale. It is available at a starting price of Rs. 25,499 (including ICICI card offers), down from the original launch price of Rs. 26,999. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 24,600, and you can avail of these by trading in an eligible device. This Android tablet runs on a Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The Xiaomi Pad 6 is backed by an 8,840mAh battery with 33W wired charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 26,999

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad was launched with a price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Now, this tablet can be purchased for Rs. 35,499 using select bank card offers. You can exchange your old device and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 33,100. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 3,167 per month. The OnePlus Pad runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and has a 9,510mAh battery bundled with a 100W charger in the box.

Buy now at: Rs. 37,999

iPad (2021)

Apple's iPad (2021) is currently available at a reduced price during the the Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale. It starts at a discounted price of Rs. 29,990, instead of the original price of Rs. 30,900. ICICI and SBI credit card users can avail a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 as well. Amazon is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 27,100. The iPad (2021) sports a 10.2-inch display and has an A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine under the hood. It is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera.

Buy now at Rs. 29,990

Realme Pad X

Realme Pad X was launched last year in India with a starting price of Rs. 19,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model with Wi-Fi connectivity. As part of the ongoing sale, it can be grabbed for Rs. 18,995. Further, Amazon is offering up to Rs. 1,500 discount for purchases made through select bank cards. The exchange offer is capped at Rs. 17,500. The Realme Pad X is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC. It is backed by an 8,340mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 18,995

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung's flagship Galaxy Tab S8 series was unveiled in February last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 58,999. It is now listed for Rs. 54,999. In the latest sale, shoppers can avail of up to Rs. 6,000 discount while purchasing the tablet using SBI cards. Further, there is an exchange offer capped at Rs. 37,000. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 flaunts a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor. It is backed by an 8,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,999

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
