Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Best Deals on Induction Cooktops, Electric Kettles, Dry Iron, Instant Water Geyser

Keep track of the best deals and discounts right here as they go live on Amazon during the ongoing Prime Day 2023 sale.

Written by Viveka Nagar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 July 2023 12:57 IST
Shop all the small appliances during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale

  • Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale brings you great offers on small appliances
  • Shop induction cooktops, electric kettles, dry iron and more
  • Use coupon offers and bank offers so save extra during the Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 has already begun and the two-day-long shopping spree will end tomorrow at midnight. The sale remains exclusive to Amazon's Prime subscribers, offering lucrative offers on the best induction cooktops, electric kettles and more on the e-commerce platform. If you've been thinking of simplifying your kitchen and household chores without compromising on style, then don't miss these deals on the best induction cooktops, electric kettles, dry iron and instant water heaters on Amazon.

We've selected from of the best deals on induction cooktops, electric kettles, dry iron and instant water heater that are available at noteworthy discounts. In addition, you can also save money by using ICICI Bank and SBI cards for up to 10 percent cashback on select products during the sale.

Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop

Featuring carbon steel worktop material, the Pigeon Cruise Induction Cooktop provides style and durability at the same time. It is equipped with a 7-segment LED display, superior top plate cans, long cord length and a durable design. It is designed with energy-saving technology that prevents electricity bills from shooting at its peak.

During the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale, you can save up to 55 percent on the Pigeon induction cooktop. You can enjoy a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,250 on SBI Credit Cards.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,489 (MRP Rs. 3.193)

Havells Aqua Plus 1.2 litre Double Wall Kettle

If you're looking to purchase a stylish electric kettle without compromising on performance then the Havells Aqua Plus 1.2 litre Double Wall Kettle is a good choice. This Havells Double Wall Kettle comes with a stainless-steel inner body, wide mouth and cool touch outer body. This is an energy-saving 360-degree cordless kettle that comes with an auto shut-off function.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is a great time to shop this Havells electric kettle as in addition to the 50 percent off, you can also save Rs. 200 using the coupon offer and further save another 10 percent using the bank offers during the sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,499 (MRP Rs. 2,995)

Crompton Instabliss 3-L Instant Water Heater

Instant water heaters or geysers can be great options for kitchens and small families with up to 3 members. Crompton Instabliss 3-L Instant Water Heater can be a great choice as it is made of a rust-free body and comes with a 3-litres capacity. It facilitates a fast-heating function, automatic thermal cut-out and pressure release valve that does the job for you.

Prime Day Sale is that perfect time of the year when all Prime members can enjoy exclusive deals and offers. You can save up to 45 percent on Crompton instant water heater and further use coupon offers and bank offers to save more to later shop harder.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 4.400)

USHA Armor AR1100WB 1100 W Dry Iron

We often shop for the major home appliances and often tend to neglect the basic ones, just like dry iron. This Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 you can shop the best dry iron for your home that too at a lucrative price range. USHA Armor AR1100WB 1100 W Dry Iron can be a suitable fit for all those looking for dry irons as it a perfect amalgamation of design, performance and quality. This is a lightweight dry iron that comes with a 180⁰ swivel cord for easy operation, indicator light and overheat cut-off protection.

It's that time of the year when Prime members get to enjoy exclusive deals and offers, as Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 delights you with massive price drops. Shop USHA Armor AR1100WB 1100 W Dry Iron and save up to 50 percent to save further use SBI or ICICI bank cards.

Buy now at: Rs. 499 (MRP Rs. 990)
 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
