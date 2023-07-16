Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is now in its second day and the annual shopping festival is set to conclude in a few hours. Customers have already availed of several deals on a range of gadgets and appliances and some products are already sold out on the platform. If you are in the market for trimmers during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, you can avail of great discounts on models from top brands like Philips, Xiaomi, and Havells. Also, if you want to maximise your savings, you can use ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards for an additional 10 percent discount.

We've curated a list of some of the top deals on trimmers in India so you can make the most of the Prime Day Sale 2023.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale: Top deals on trimmers

Philips SkinProtect Beard Trimmer

This trimmer from Philips features a SkinProtect comb that helps to trim the hair while protecting the skin so that the trimmer blade does not end up causing any nicks or cuts on the skin. It has self-sharpening stainless-steel blades that are claimed to ensure long-lasting sharpness. This beard trimmer provides usage of up to 3 weeks on a single charge, which is said to be 4 times longer than other trimmers, and it can be easily charged using via a USB port.

The Philips SkinProtect Beard Trimmer provides fast and comfortable hair trimming and lets you opt for a zero-trim look. You can save up to 30 percent and additionally use bank offers to save an extra 10 percent.

Buy now at: Rs. 737 (MRP Rs. 995)

Xiaomi Beard Trimmer

The Xiaomi Beard Trimmer supports a 0.5mm precision trim and has 40 distinct length settings. This beard trimmer runs on an 800mAh Li-ion battery that, in cordless usage, gives 90 minutes of run time With a Type-C charger, it can be charged in about 2 hours. The Xiaomi Beard Trimmer comes with washable attachments that make maintaining the trimmer a piece of cake.

The device comes with a travel pouch that allows for easy storage even while travelling. Save up to 50 percent on the Xiaomi Beard Trimmer during the ongoing Prime Day Sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,049 (MRP Rs. 1,999)



Bombay Shaving Co Trimmer

This Bombay Shaving Co Beard Trimmer is a cordless trimmer which means you can trim your beard without worrying about the tangled wires. It has 20 length settings that allow you to shape and trim your beard in various styles ranging from 0 to 20mm in length with improved comfort and control. With a built-in 500mAh lithium rechargeable battery it provides a run time of 80 minutes and it can be fully charged in about 1.5 hours.

During the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale, you can save up to 50 percent on this cordless beard trimmer and additionally use bank offers to save an extra 10 percent. This Bombay Shaving Co Beard Trimmer is a travel-friendly beard trimmer with a compact design and it has a smart lock feature that makes it easy and convenient to carry while travelling.

Buy now at: Rs. 639 (MRP Rs. 1,199)

VEGA SmartOne Series S1 Beard Trimmer

The VEGA SmartOne Series S1 Beard Trimmer comes with a titanium blade that helps in smooth beard trimming. It has a smart memory function that memorizes the last speed setting you used for trimming your beard. It has an IPX7 rating for water resistance that allows you to trim and style your beard around water. It also sports a digital display.

The trimmer is a cordless appliance with two hours of run time with a 90-minute charge but when in a hurry, you can charge it for five minutes to get a use time of 10 minutes, as per the listing on Amazon. You can save up to 50 percent on this product during the ongoing Amazon Sale.

Buy now at: Rs. 949 (MRP Rs. 1,799)

Morphy Richards AstonX Beard Trimmer

The Morphy Richard AstonX Beard Trimmer is equipped with a Li-ion battery that fully charges the beard trimmer in 2 hours and provides up to 120 minutes of use after a full charge. It comes with a detachable blade that is not just easy to use but it is also washable for improved hygiene. The Morphy Richard AstonX Beard Trimmer has 11 length settings that give you various options of shapes and styles for your beard.

This beard trimmer can be used both in a cord and cordless way with adds convenience to the user. The trimmer comes with an overload protection feature that prevents the trimmer from any damage caused due to overheating of the battery. You can use a coupon offer and bank offer with the existing discount to save massive during the Amazon sale on this beard trimmer.

Buy now at: Rs. 899 (MRP Rs. 1,495)

Havells Rechargeable Beard Trimmer

The Havells Rechargeable Beard Trimmer comes with hypoallergenic blades that, when used on the skin, do not cause any allergic reaction when it comes in contact with the skin. It has multiple length-sharing combs that help you manage beard hair as short as 0.5mm with a length setting comb from 1mm to 17mm. It is a cordless beard trimmer that gives a 45-minute use-time after an 8-hour charge over a micro-USB port. The Havells Rechargeable Beard Trimmer has a detachable head that makes it easy to clean.

During the ongoing sale, you can save 50 percent and along with that use eligible the bank card offers to enjoy an instant discount on the cart value.

Buy now at: Rs. 748 (MRP Rs. 1495)



