Amazon Prime Day sale: Top Premium Phones on Sale Include Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4, iPhone 14 and More

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale started in India on July 15 at 12:00am and will end at midnight on Sunday.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 July 2023 11:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra are available for discounted rates in the ongoing sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 is exclusive to Prime members
  • ICICI Bank and SBI card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched earlier this year

Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 ends in a few hours, but if you are looking to buy an high-end premium smartphone while reducing the impact on your pocket, the online marketplace has listed several flagship handsets with top-end specifications from brands such as Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus at discounted rates. The ongoing two-day special sale also provides payment-based discounts and cashbacks to save even more money while buying expensive smartphones. Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts for specific products.

We've handpicked some of the best ultra-premium smartphone deals that you can get on Amazon's Prime Day Sale 2023.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra

The South Korean smartphone maker's top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched earlier this year with a price tag of Rs. 1,34,999 for the 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage model. Now, Amazon has listed the handset with significant bank offers. ICICI Bank and SBI credit card users can avail of Rs. 8,000 discount on this premium handset. Users can exchange their old smartphones and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 65,000. EMI options start at Rs. 5,625 per month. The Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on a customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,28,999 (MRP Rs. 1,34,999)

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 is available on Amazon at a starting price tag of Rs. 67,499, down from the original launch price of Rs. 79,900. Additional bank offers can bring the price down to 66,499. Interested users can also swap an old iPhone and receive another additional discount worth up to Rs. 50,000 which would bring down the effective price to Rs. 16,499. The iPhone 14 runs on Apple's A15 Bionic SoC and sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

Buy now: Rs. 66,499 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G

Samsung's current-generation Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G price in India starts at Rs. 89,999. In the ongoing sale, customers can avail up to Rs. 7,000 cashback for purchases of this handset made through SBI Cards and ICICI credit cards. This would bring down the price to Rs. 82,999. Interested buyers can exchange an old smartphone for an additional discount of up to Rs. 62,000. Further, there is an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000. Also, the online marketplace is offering Rs. 300 cashback and 2,200 welcome rewards on purchases made via Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

Buy now at: Rs. 89,999 (MRP Rs. 82,999)

iPhone 13 Mini

The iPhone 13 mini was the cheapest model in the company's 2021 smartphone series with starting price tag of Rs. 99,900 for the top-of-the-line 512GB storage model. Released in 2021, this Apple handset is currently listed on Amazon at Rs. 94,900. Additionally, ICICI Bank credit card users and SBI card users can avail of a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on the handset. EMI options start at Rs. 4,556 per month. Interested buyers can also swap an old iPhone model to get an additional discount of up to Rs. 55,000. The iPhone 13 Mini has a Super Retina XDR OLED display and is powered by the A15 Bionic chip. It has a dual rear camera setup that offers 12-megapixel wide-angle and 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooters.

Buy now at: Rs. 94,900 (MRP Rs. 99,900)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

Samsung launched its flagship smartphone Galaxy S22 Ultra in India in February last year with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. Now, during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale, it can be purchased for Rs. 94,999. You can exchange your old smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 66,000 and there is an Rs. 8,000 extra bonus on exchange. Amazon is offering a 1,000 discount on select bank cards as well. There are also no-cost EMI payment plans, and Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will also get an additional Rs. 300 cashback.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,09,999 (MRP Rs. 94,999)

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is available for Rs. 56,999 during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale in India this weekend. Customers can exchange their old smartphones and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 52,000. It was unveiled in the country with a price tag of Rs. 66,999. Additionally, ICICI Bank and SBI credit card users can avail of up to Rs. 4,250 discount. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and features a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 56,999 (MRP Rs. 69,999)

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 mini

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Very portable and convenient
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
  • Average battery life
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 mini review
Display 5.40-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality, unique design
  • Very fast charging
  • Top-notch performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating while recording (4K/8K) video
  • No macro mode
  • No official IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus 10 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, Amazon Prime Day Sale, Sale Offers, prime day sale 2023, Amazon India, Amazon Prime Day, discount sale, iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Mini, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Trending Deals on Coffee Makers From Morphy Richards, Philips and Agaro

