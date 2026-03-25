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What Is Apple Business: 5 Points to Understand the New Unified Platform

Apple Business will be available starting April 14 as a free service in more than 200 countries.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 March 2026 11:25 IST
What Is Apple Business: 5 Points to Understand the New Unified Platform

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's new platform also offers optional paid add-ons

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Highlights
  • Apple Business combines existing Essentials, Manager and Connect services
  • Businesses can manage devices using built-in MDM tools
  • Apple Maps ads enable businesses to promote listings
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Apple on Wednesday announced a new unified platform called Apple Business. It is aimed at helping companies manage devices, streamline operations, and expand their reach across Apple's ecosystem. According to the Cupertino-based tech giant, the service brings together several existing enterprise tools under one umbrella while also introducing new features for communication, device management, and customer engagement, including advertisements in Apple Maps. Here are five key things to know about Apple Business.

Apple Business: 5 Things to Know

  1. All-in-One Platform: Apple Business consolidates existing enterprise tools, such as Apple Business Essentials, Apple Business Manager, and Apple Business Connect, into a single platform. As per the company, businesses can access a unified interface to manage devices, users, apps, communication tools, and customer-facing services, rather than juggling multiple dashboards. Apple says the platform is integrated deeply with its ecosystem, which allows businesses to maintain their presence across services like Apple Maps, Wallet, Mail, and Siri, with place cards, branding, and offers or promotions.
  2. Built-In Device Management With Blueprints: Another key addition is integrated mobile device management (MDM) capabilities. As per the tech giant, businesses can configure and manage iPhone, iPad, and Mac models without relying on third-party MDM solutions. It introduces Blueprints, which allow administrators to predefine device configurations like Wi-Fi settings, VPN access, security policies, and required apps. Apple Business also supports Managed Apple Accounts. IT admins can create user groups, assign roles, distribute apps via the App Store, and enforce compliance policies. There is also API-level automation access for larger organisations.
  3. Email, Calendar, and Collaboration Tools: In addition to MDM capabilities, Apple Business brings built-in email, calendar, and directory services. The company says this allows organisations to create a professional communication system using custom domain names. They can set up company email addresses, shared calendars, and internal directories for employees. Such systems are supported by calendar delegation, contact sharing, role-based access controls, and other features. Apart from this, businesses also have the option of bringing their own domain or purchasing one directly through the platform.
  4. Apple Maps Ads: Following a claim by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently, Apple has introduced advertising within Apple Maps. As explained by the tech giant, it is a new way for companies to reach customers. Businesses can bid for ad placements, which will appear at the top of the search results or within suggested locations, similar to other platforms like Google Maps. Organisations can also utilise customisable place cards, featuring photos, logos, offers, and key information, to further highlight their presence. The platform is also said to support “Showcases,” where they can highlight promotions or featured products. Apple says all advertising and engagement tools are built with a privacy-first approach, ensuring that user data is not tracked across apps or tied to Apple IDs.
  5. Brand Management, Integrated Business Tools: Lastly, Apple Business expands brand management capabilities across the Apple ecosystem. The company says businesses can maintain consistent branding across Apple Maps, Wallet, Mail, and other services. The platform also features integration with iPhone features like Tap to Pay. This is said to allow businesses to accept payments directly on supported devices while maintaining brand identity. Additionally, Apple's new platform brings tools for managing customer communication, handling service interactions, and improving engagement through Apple-native channels. There is a dedicated Apple Business app, which can be used by employees to install work apps, access internal directories, and request IT support directly from their devices.

Apple Business: Pricing and Availability

The company says Apple Business will be available starting April 14 as a free service in more than 200 countries. Existing Apple Business Connect, Apple Business Essentials, and Apple Business Manager users will be automatically migrated to the new platform. It will also offer optional paid add-ons. 

iCloud storage plans for businesses will start at around $0.99 (roughly Rs. 93) per user per month, going up to higher tiers such as 2TB. Meanwhile, AppleCare+ for Business will be offered as a subscription that covers hardware repairs, accidental damage, and priority support, with pricing varying by device and coverage tier.

Apple Business requires devices running iOS 26, iPadOS 26, or macOS 26 for full functionality.
 

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Further reading: Apple Business, Apple Business Features, Apple Business Price, Apple, Enterprise
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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