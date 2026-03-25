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OnePlus Could Be Working on Android Handheld Console With Focus on FPS Touch Controls

The handheld is reportedly being optimised for games such as PUBG Mobile and Delta Force.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 March 2026 11:01 IST
OnePlus Could Be Working on Android Handheld Console With Focus on FPS Touch Controls

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Glenn Carstens-Peters

The device is expected to take a touchscreen-first approach

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Highlights
  • OnePlus may shift away from traditional controller designs
  • Render hints at minimal buttons with ergonomic grip design
  • Device could enhance multi-finger touch and responsiveness
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OnePlus 15T has been launched in China, and the company is expected to introduce the Ace 6 Ultra model in the country next month. OnePlus is also reportedly working on a new Android-based handheld gaming device, according to recent leaks. Early information suggests that the company is exploring a different approach to portable gaming hardware, focusing on touch-driven interaction and performance tuning. While details remain limited, the device could represent an experimental step as smartphone brands look beyond conventional form factors and expand into dedicated gaming products.

OnePlus May Enter Handheld Gaming Market With Android-Based Console

According to tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, a smartphone manufacturer, possibly OnePlus, has confirmed development of an Android handheld gaming console. The leak indicates that the rumoured OnePlus handheld gaming device may move away from traditional controller-heavy designs. Instead, it is said to prioritise a touchscreen-first system that enhances multi-finger input, touch accuracy, and responsiveness. This approach is expected to improve gameplay in fast-paced shooter titles.

The handheld is reportedly being optimised for games such as PUBG Mobile and Delta Force. It may also include flagship-grade performance tuning and support for high refresh rate displays to deliver smoother visuals and lower latency.

Separately, OnePlus Club shared an AI-generated render on X, suggesting a possible design direction. The image shows a handheld with ergonomic grips on both sides, shoulder buttons, and recessed joysticks. The front appears relatively minimal, with fewer physical buttons than a typical console controller. This suggests the device relies more on on-screen controls, in line with its focus on touch-based input for FPS gameplay.

The reported OnePlus handheld gaming device points to a wider trend of smartphone brands exploring new product categories beyond traditional handsets. At this stage, key details such as specifications, pricing, and availability are still unclear. OnePlus has not officially confirmed the device, so this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

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Further reading: OnePlus Gaming Console, Handheld Gaming Console, Gaming Console, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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