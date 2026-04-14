Apple Business Now Available in Over 200 Countries: What You Need to Know

Apple last month announced a new unified platform, aimed at helping companies manage devices, streamline operations, and expand their reach across its ecosystem. Called Apple Business, it is now available in more than 200 countries starting April 14. As the Cupertino-based tech giant described it in March, the platform merges several existing enterprise tools under one umbrella. Enterprise users can access new tools for communication and integrated mobile device management (MDM). There are also advertisements in Apple Maps, a new way for companies to reach customers.

Apple Business Pricing and Availability

Apple Business is available starting Tuesday as a free service in more than 200 countries. Existing Apple Business Connect, Apple Business Essentials, and Apple Business Manager users will be automatically migrated to the new platform, as per the company. It also offers optional paid add-ons. Apple Business requires devices running iOS 26, iPadOS 26, or macOS 26 for full functionality.

iCloud storage plans for businesses start at around $0.99 (roughly Rs. 93) per user per month, going up to higher tiers such as 2TB. Meanwhile, AppleCare+ for Business is offered as a subscription that covers hardware repairs, accidental damage, and priority support, with pricing varying by device and coverage tier.

Pricing details for businesses in India, however, has yet to be announced.

Apple Business Features Include MDM for Apple Devices

Apple Business consolidates existing enterprise tools, such as Apple Business Essentials, Apple Business Manager, and Apple Business Connect, into a single platform. Rather than juggling multiple dashboards, businesses can access a unified interface to manage devices, users, apps, and communication tools. Apple says the platform is integrated deeply with its ecosystem, allowing companies to maintain their presence across services like Apple Maps, Wallet, Mail, and Siri with place cards, branding, and offers.

A key feature is integrated mobile device management (MDM). As per the tech giant, businesses can configure and manage iPhone, iPad, and Mac models without relying on third-party MDM solutions. There is also API-level automation access for larger organisations, too.

Alongside Apple Business, the company also announced last month it would add advertising within Apple Maps. Businesses can bid for ad placements, which will appear at the top of the search results or within suggested locations, similar to other platforms like Google Maps. The unified platform also brings built-in email, calendar, and directory services, allowing organisations to create a professional communication system using custom domain names. They can set up company email addresses, shared calendars, and internal directories for employees.

Apple's initiative also expands brand management capabilities across its ecosystem, with businesses able to maintain consistent branding across Apple Maps, Wallet, Mail, and other services, along with Tap to Pay integration. Lastly, there is a dedicated Apple Business app, which can be used by employees to install work apps, access internal directories, and request IT support directly from their devices.