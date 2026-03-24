Apple is said to be preparing to bring advertising to its Maps app. According to a seasoned journalist, the move is part of the Cupertino-based tech giant's broader strategy to generate more revenue from services. While details remain under wraps, it is expected to function similarly to advertising in Google Maps, and this project could be officially announced as early as this month. The move follows the recent introduction of new advertising slots within the App Store

Ads in Apple Maps

Citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple is working on a system that will allow businesses to bid for placement within search results on Apple Maps. For example, sponsored listings from the highest bidder would appear at the top of the search results in Maps when users search for terms like “sushi” or “coffee”.

The journalist claimed that this approach is similar to advertising models used by platforms like Google Maps and Yelp. On such platforms, businesses can promote their listings to gain more visibility. Apple has not officially confirmed the plans, with a company spokesperson declining to comment.

The ads are expected to begin appearing as early as this summer across iPhone, other Apple devices, and the web, Gurman added.

In October 2025, Gurman first wrote about the potential integration of ads in Apple Maps. At the time, the journalist said that Apple would employ artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled tools for enhanced targeted advertising, based on relevance and usefulness.

The introduction of ads in Apple Maps is reported to mark yet another step in Apple's advertising ambitions. In April last year, the Cupertino-based tech giant rebranded its ad business from Search Ads to Apple Ads. Led by Todd Teresi and reporting to services chief Eddy Cue, Apple's advertising division is reportedly projected to generate around $8.5 billion (roughly Rs. 70,000 crore) in 2026.

While still relatively small compared to rivals, it is said to be becoming an increasingly important part of Apple's services portfolio. The company, notably, has already expanded ad placements within the App Store. It is also reportedly exploring monetisation opportunities across its News app and Podcasts platform. Apart from this, even sports content like the Major League Soccer (MLS) streaming package on Apple TV could be explored for potential advertising opportunities.