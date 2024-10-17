Apple Business Connect — the company's service that allows individuals and companies to add or update their information across the company's apps — has been updated with new features that allow these businesses to connect with customers, even if they do not have a physical presence. The latest features introduced by Apple will allow a business to show their information across the iPhone maker's Apple Wallet, Mail, and Maps apps. Apple will also show details of verified businesses when they call customers, in an attempt to curb spam calls.

Apple Business Connect Updates Add new Apple Wallet, Mail and Caller ID Features

According to details shared by the company, Apple Business Connect has been updated with the ability to show information about a business on the Mail and Phone apps. When a customer receives a call or an email from a verified business, they will see the brand name and logo appear in those apps.

Apple says that businesses will need to register for the Branded Mail feature, and it has already begun accepting applications via the Business Connect platform. Once the business is verified, Apple will begin to show customers its logo — this is expected to take place in the coming months.

The company has also revealed that it is bringing a new feature called Business Caller ID that will allow business to display details of an employee calling a customer. including their name and department, along with the company's logo.

Business Caller ID will only arrive next year, according to the iPhone maker. Third-party apps like Truecaller also allow businesses to display information about verified companies, allowing customers to identify legitimate businesses.

Businesses in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Taiwan, Ukraine, the UK, and the US will also be able to show their company logo when using the Tap to Pay on iPhone. Apple says that the logo will replace the generic category icon on the payment screen, giving customers for information when making a purchase.

Businesses who want to take advantage of these new features on the Business Connect platform will need to log in with their Apple ID. The Cupertino company will not charge a fee to customise brand information, and the features will be available for businesses with or without a physical presence, according to Apple.