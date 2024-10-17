Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Business Connect Updated to Display Brand Information on Caller ID, Mail and Apple Pay

Apple Business Connect Updated to Display Brand Information on Caller ID, Mail and Apple Pay

Apple's Business Caller ID feature offers similar functionality available on caller ID apps like Truecaller.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 October 2024 18:49 IST
Apple Business Connect Updated to Display Brand Information on Caller ID, Mail and Apple Pay

Photo Credit: Apple

The Business Caller ID feature on Apple Business Connect will be rolled out in 2025

Highlights
  • Apple Business Connect has been updated with three new features
  • These features will be rolled out to customers over the coming months
  • Apple will allow businesses to display details on when calling customers
Advertisement

Apple Business Connect — the company's service that allows individuals and companies to add or update their information across the company's apps — has been updated with new features that allow these businesses to connect with customers, even if they do not have a physical presence. The latest features introduced by Apple will allow a business to show their information across the iPhone maker's Apple Wallet, Mail, and Maps apps. Apple will also show details of verified businesses when they call customers, in an attempt to curb spam calls.

Apple Business Connect Updates Add new Apple Wallet, Mail and Caller ID Features

According to details shared by the company, Apple Business Connect has been updated with the ability to show information about a business on the Mail and Phone apps. When a customer receives a call or an email from a verified business, they will see the brand name and logo appear in those apps.

Apple says that businesses will need to register for the Branded Mail feature, and it has already begun accepting applications via the Business Connect platform. Once the business is verified, Apple will begin to show customers its logo — this is expected to take place in the coming months.

The company has also revealed that it is bringing a new feature called Business Caller ID that will allow business to display details of an employee calling a customer. including their name and department, along with the company's logo.

Business Caller ID will only arrive next year, according to the iPhone maker. Third-party apps like Truecaller also allow businesses to display information about verified companies, allowing customers to identify legitimate businesses.

Businesses in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Taiwan, Ukraine, the UK, and the US will also be able to show their company logo when using the Tap to Pay on iPhone. Apple says that the logo will replace the generic category icon on the payment screen, giving customers for information when making a purchase.

Businesses who want to take advantage of these new features on the Business Connect platform will need to log in with their Apple ID. The Cupertino company will not charge a fee to customise brand information, and the features will be available for businesses with or without a physical presence, according to Apple.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Business Connect, Apple Pay, Apple Maps, Business Caller ID, Branded Email, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
India Blockchain Week to Return for Second Edition: All Details  
Apple Business Connect Updated to Display Brand Information on Caller ID, Mail and Apple Pay
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Zero Flip With 6.9-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus 13's Display Will Offer This Unique Refresh Rate Technology
  3. Xiaomi 15 May Come With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset and These Features
  4. Amazon Launches First-Ever Colour Kindle and Refreshes Other Models
  5. Apple Now Lets Businesses Show Brand Details on Calls, Mail and Apple Pay
  6. Amazon Prime Video Will Show Ads to Paid Subscribers in India in 2025
  7. Lionsgate Play Is Offering Free Streaming for a Week Ahead of Diwali
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Business Connect Updated to Display Brand Information on Caller ID, Mail and Apple Pay
  2. India Blockchain Week to Return for Second Edition: All Details  
  3. OnePlus 13 to Feature Local High Refresh Rate Display Technology to Improve Battery Life: Report
  4. Fragmented Crypto Regulations Creating Uneven Playing Field, FSB Asia Voices Concerns
  5. Xiaomi 15 Tipped to Come With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset: Expected Specifications
  6. Realme UI 6.0 to Roll Out for Realme GT 5 Pro and Other Smartphones Next Month: Release Roadmap
  7. Xiaomi Smart Ring Patent Describes Ability to Automatically Adjust Ring Size Using Elastic Component
  8. Taurid Meteor Stream Unlikely to Contain Dangerous Asteroids, New Study Suggests
  9. MIT Advances Active Electronics With 3D-Printed, Semiconductor-Free Logic Gates
  10. Apple Secretly Worked With China’s BYD on Long-Range EV Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »