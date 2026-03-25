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iOS 26.4 Update for iPhone Rolls Out With AI-Generated Playlists in Apple Music, 8 New Emojis

iOS 26.4's Playlist Playground feature can generate playlists based on user prompts, as per Apple.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 March 2026 08:50 IST
iOS 26.4 Update for iPhone Rolls Out With AI-Generated Playlists in Apple Music, 8 New Emojis

iOS 26 was first released in September, following the iPhone 17 series launch

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Highlights
  • Apple Music now shows full-screen album backgrounds
  • Offline Music Recognition works without internet access
  • The update adds eight new emojis and accessibility tools
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Apple released the iOS 26.4 update for iPhone on Tuesday. It is the long-anticipated fourth major iteration of the latest iPhone operating system, which the Cupertino-based tech giant first released in September. The update adds several new features, including Playlist Playground and full-screen backgrounds in Apple Music, support for AirPods Max 2, and eight new emojis. However, the iPhone update does not include the highly-awaited Apple Intelligence features, such as a smarter version of Siri.

iOS 26.4 Update for iPhone: What's New

Apple Music has received a significant feature update with iOS 26.4. According to the release notes, a key addition is Playlist Playground. Apple says it leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to generate playlists based on user prompts. This allows users to describe moods, occasions, or themes, and the feature can create customised tracklists with titles and descriptions. It is, however, currently in beta.

The update also brings a Concerts discovery feature, which is claimed to help users find nearby live shows from artists in their library and recommend new artists based on listening habits. Apple Music now supports Offline Music Recognition via Control Centre, too. This enables users to identify songs without an internet connection and view results once they are back online.

A new Ambient Music widget has also been added, with curated playlists for Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Wellbeing directly on the Home Screen. The company has also added full-screen backgrounds for Album and playlist pages for a more immersive experience in Apple Music.

Apart from the Apple Music app, users will find eight new emojis on their iPhone. These include an orca, trombone, ballet dancer, landslide, and a distorted face. On the accessibility front, the tech giant has rolled out a Reduce Bright Effects setting to minimise flashes during interactions. There are also improved subtitle and caption controls, which are easier to access and customise. Apple says it has enhanced the Reduce Motion setting to better limit animations related to Apple's Liquid Glass interface.

Other changes include new tools in Freeform for image creation and editing, the ability to mark reminders as urgent, and improved filtering options in Smart Lists. Apple has also improved keyboard accuracy, particularly when typing quickly, as part of overall system refinements included in the update.

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Further reading: iOS 26 4, iOS 26.4, iPhone Update, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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