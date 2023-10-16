Technology News

Google for India 2023 event will begin at 11am on October 19.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 October 2023 12:29 IST
Photo Credit: Google

The 9th edition of the Google for India event will take place on Thursday

Highlights
  • Google for India 2023 is the 9th edition of the company's annual event
  • The company is expected to make announcements related to AI and search
  • The Google for India 2023 event will be streamed live via YouTube
Google for India 2023 is set to kick off on Thursday and the search giant is expected to show off innovations to artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet technologies at its annual event. The 9th edition of Google for India could see the company announce details of its plans to improve access to Internet in India, as well as new AI tools and applications that are aimed at users in India. Google also works with local private and public partners and the company could announce new initiatives related to digitisation and improving access to information online this year.

Google for India 2023 event date and how to watch the livestream

The company's 9th Google for India event will begin at 11am on October 19. The in-person event will be streamed live via the Google India YouTube channel. You can also watch the livestream of the event via the player embedded below.

Google for India 2023: What to expect

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) the company has shared an image of a golden model of the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISROChandrayaan-3 lunar lander and the Pragyan rover, alongside text that announces the date of the next event. Google suggests that its announcements will range from "access to Internet, to success on the Internet". 

While we are likely to hear more about the company's plans — and new technologies it plans to introduce over the coming year — at the event on Thursday, it is worth taking a look at Google's previous announcements over the past couple of years.

Last year, at the 8th edition of Google for India, the search giant unveiled a new 'Multisearch' feature that allows users to combine a captured image or a screenshot with a text query for even more refined results. The search platform also received a new feature that allowed users to search YouTube videos for specific moments. The company also announced a feature to digitise doctors' handwritten prescriptions at the event. 

Google also announced a feature that would allow users in India to securely access their documents in Digilocker via the Google Files app on their smartphone — these files are stored in an isolated environment on the user's device and users have to provide authentication to access their documents, according to the company.

Meanwhile, at the Google for India 2021 event amid the pandemic, the company announced a Google Assistant feature that would allow users to book a vaccination slot via the CoWIN portal in English,  Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.

During its 7th Google for India event, the company also announced a new Hinglish language option for Google Pay that was aimed at making interacting with the app more intuitive. A new bill split option was also introduced alongside a new speech to text feature that allows users to enter payment amounts and account numbers using their voice.

New weather features were also announced during the company's 2021 event, including the ability to check AQI levels via Google search, getting weather alerts related to extreme climatic conditions, and forecasting floods — part of the company's Google Flood Forecasting Initiative.

We can expect the company to announce new ways to bring more users online and help them get access to the Internet during the Google for India 2023 event. These announcements are expected to arrive alongside the company's AI features — targeted at Indian users — that are expected roll out to users in the coming months.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google for India 2023 Event: How to Watch the Livestream, What to Expect
