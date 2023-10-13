Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • CERT In Warns of Over 50 Security Flaws Affecting Android Smartphones: All You Need to Know

CERT-In Warns of Over 50 Security Flaws Affecting Android Smartphones: All You Need to Know

CERT-In says that two of the 51 vulnerabilities might be actively exploited by attackers and users should install latest security patches immediately.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 October 2023 11:46 IST
CERT-In Warns of Over 50 Security Flaws Affecting Android Smartphones: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ @andrekheren

The 51 security flaws affect Android 13, Android 12, Android 12L and Android 11

Highlights
  • Google's Android operating system is affected by over 50 security flaws
  • These flaws affect various parts of the OS, including external components
  • CERT-In says users must install the latest Android security patches
Advertisement

CERT-In — or Indian Computer Emergency Response Team — has warned of several security vulnerabilities affecting multiple versions of Android. These security flaws, if exploited by a malicious user, could be used to execute dangerous code, collect sensitive data, and launch a denial-of-service (DoS) attack on a victim. The security vulnerabilities affect three major versions of Android, across various parts of Google's operating system (OS) — from the framework to components from Arm, MediaTek, Qualcomm, Unisoc, and others, according to the cybersecurity agency.

In a vulnerability note issued earlier this week, CERT-In lists out 51 security flaws affecting the Android OS. The nodal agency responsible for dealing with cybersecurity issues and threats has issued a critical severity rating for the vulnerability note. All the entries listed by CERT-In have been assigned a Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) number.

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities affect Android 13, Android 12, Android 12L, and Android 11. It is currently unclear whether Android 14 is also affected as the source code for Android 14 was published a few days before the advisory was issued.

The 51 security flaws listed by CERT-In affect various parts of the Android operating system from the Android framework, the Android system, and Google Play system updates. Meanwhile, software for components not directly controlled by Google, including those from Arm, MediaTek, Unisoc, and Qualcomm, are also affected by these vulnerabilities.

Attackers who exploit these flaws could potentially elevate their privileges on a target's smartphone, execute arbitrary (and malicious) code, extract sensitive information, and even perform a denial-of-service (DoS) attack, according to CERT-In.

Two of these flaws — CVE-2023-4863 and CVE-2023-4211 — could be actively exploited by attackers, and users should apply security patches "urgently", according to the agency. These flaws relate to the Chromium engine that powers Google's browser, and GPU memory processing operations on Android, respectively.

Users running on Pixel smartphones can install the latest update that includes the October security patches. Unfortunately, users who own smartphones from other manufacturers will have to wait until a security update is released along with fixes for these security flaws. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: CERT-In, Android, Android security, Android security flaws, Android vulnerabilities, Android flaws, Android update, CERT-In advisory, CERT-In vulnerability note, Security vulnerabilities, Vulnerabilities, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
WhatsApp Rolls Out Redesigned Interface With New Colours to Beta Testers on Android
Jio Bharat B1 4G With 2.4-Inch Display, Pre-Installed JioPay Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

CERT-In Warns of Over 50 Security Flaws Affecting Android Smartphones: All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Bharat B1 4G With 2.4-Inch Display, Keypad Debuts in India at This Price
  2. WhatsApp Finally Rolling Out This New Design to Beta Testers on Android
  3. Here are hand-picked five deals on washing machine during Amazon Sale
  4. National Cinema Day 2023: How to Book Rs. 99 Tickets Online for October 13
  5. Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Festival Season Spurs Online Shopping Spree in India
  7. Google Pixel 8 Series Goes on Sale for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  8. Top Deals on 50-Inch Smart TVs During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023
  9. Infinix Zero 30 4G Renders, Specifications Leak, Launch Could Be Imminent
  10. Top Blockbuster Deals on Laptops During Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic Vs 2 With 7.92-Inch OLED Inner Display, 66W Super Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. OnePlus Pad Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Open Beta 1 Update Rolling Out in India
  3. CERT-In Warns of Over 50 Security Flaws Affecting Android Smartphones: All You Need to Know
  4. Netflix House Physical Retail Stores Selling Merchandise, Themed Food and More to Launch in 2025
  5. Jio Bharat B1 4G With 2.4-Inch Display, Pre-Installed JioPay Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out Redesigned Interface With New Colours to Beta Testers on Android
  7. OnePlus Open India Launch Date Announced, Will Debut on October 19
  8. Oppo Find N3 Flip With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, Alert Slider Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus 12 Tipped to Feature 6.82-Inch Curved Display, Up to 24GB RAM, More
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's US Variant Makes Geekbench Debut With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »