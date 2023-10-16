Samsung has confirmed the India launch date of the Galaxy A05s. The phone, which is said to succeed the Galaxy A04s, has been unveiled in the Philippines alongside the Galaxy A05. The company is yet to confirm the India launch of the Galaxy A05. The Galaxy A05s, however, is confirmed to launch in India with three colour options. The Indian variant of the phone is likely to share similar specifications as the variant launched in the Philippines. It could sport a triple rear camera unit and pack an octa-core chipset.

In India, the Samsung Galaxy A05s is confirmed to launch on October 18 in three colour options - black, light green, and light violet. Meanwhile, in the Philippines, where the phone launched recently, the 4GB + 128GB variant of the Galaxy A05s is priced at PHP 7,990 (roughly Rs. 11,700). It is likely that the Indian variant of the handset will also be sold with a similar price tag.

The Indian variant of the Galaxy A05s is confirmed to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display and will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, as per a press release from Samsung. Like the variant launched in the Philippines, the handset is likely to ship with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1.

For optics, the triple rear camera unit of the Indian variant of the Galaxy A05s could feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and another 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. The front camera could be housed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display. It could use a 13-megapixel sensor.

The variant launched in the Philippines is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. For security, the Galaxy A05s is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB Type-C connectivity. The phone, weighing 194 grams and measuring 168.0mm x 77.8mm x 8.8mm in size, also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.