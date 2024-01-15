The Amazon Great Republic Sale, which kicked off January 13 for all customers, is offering deep discounts on a wide range of products and electrical appliances. The sale, which ends on January 18, brings deals on smartphones, tablets, ACs, laptops and more. The e-commerce website is also offering bank discounts on select products to bring the sale price further down. We've already covered the best offers on smartphones, Amazon devices, gaming laptops, washing machines, smart TVs and more. Here, we'll take a look at the best deals offered on refrigerators.

It's worth noting that interested shoppers can also avail additional bank offers and discounts over the sale prices. SBI card holders are being offered an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 3,000 on EMI or credit transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users, too, can get welcome points and a cashback of up to five percent. Select products in the sale are also eligible for exchange offers and no-cost EMI payment options.

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale is offering lucrative discounts on refrigerators. These include products from top brands like LG, Haier and Samsung. The 2023 model of the LG smart inverter double door refrigerator is available at a discounted price of Rs. 34,990, down from its listed price of Rs. 46,999. The Haier double door bottom mount refrigerator, on the other hand, will also cost you Rs. 34,990 after a 31 percent discount on its listed price of Rs. 50,990.

Here are our picks for the best deals on refrigerators during the Amazon sale:

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.