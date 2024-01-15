Technology News

Amazon is also offering additional bank offers and discounts over the sale prices.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 January 2024 19:45 IST
Photo Credit: LG

The Amazon sale brings deals on top brands like LG, Samsung and more

Highlights
  • Amazon is offering 10 percent additional discount to SBI card holders
  • Exchange offer is available on select products
  • The Great Republic Day sale ends on January 18
The Amazon Great Republic Sale, which kicked off January 13 for all customers, is offering deep discounts on a wide range of products and electrical appliances. The sale, which ends on January 18, brings deals on smartphones, tablets, ACs, laptops and more. The e-commerce website is also offering bank discounts on select products to bring the sale price further down. We've already covered the best offers on smartphones, Amazon devices, gaming laptops, washing machines, smart TVs and more. Here, we'll take a look at the best deals offered on refrigerators.

It's worth noting that interested shoppers can also avail additional bank offers and discounts over the sale prices. SBI card holders are being offered an instant discount of 10 percent up to Rs. 3,000 on EMI or credit transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users, too, can get welcome points and a cashback of up to five percent. Select products in the sale are also eligible for exchange offers and no-cost EMI payment options.

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale is offering lucrative discounts on refrigerators. These include products from top brands like LG, Haier and Samsung. The 2023 model of the LG smart inverter double door refrigerator is available at a discounted price of Rs. 34,990, down from its listed price of Rs. 46,999. The Haier double door bottom mount refrigerator, on the other hand, will also cost you Rs. 34,990 after a 31 percent discount on its listed price of Rs. 50,990.

Here are our picks for the best deals on refrigerators during the Amazon sale:

Product MRP Deal Price
LG 322L 3-Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double-Door Refrigerator Rs. 46,999 Rs. 34,990
Haier 325L 3-Star Frost-Free Inverter Double-Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator Rs. 50,990 Rs. 34,990
LG 343L 3-Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double-Door Refrigerator Rs. 50,799 Rs. 37,990
Samsung 465L Digital Inverter Frost-Free Double-Door Wi-Fi Refrigerator Rs. 78,990 Rs. 54,990
Haier 596L Frost-Free Inverter Side-by-Side Refrigerator Rs. 1,01,990 Rs. 59,990
LG 655L Frost-Free Inverter Side-By-Side Refrigerator Rs. 1,20,699 Rs. 72,990
Samsung 653L 3-Star Frost-Free Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Side-By-Side Wi-Fi Refrigerator Rs. 1,13,000 Rs. 81,990
LG 322 L Frost Free Double Door 3 Star Refrigerator (GL S342SDSX)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Top Freezer Refrigerator
Capacity 322 L
Compressor Type Smart Inverter Compressor
Power Consumption 90 W
Defrosting Type Frost Free
Door Type Double Door
Haier 325 L Frost Free Double Door 3 Star Refrigerators (HEB 333DS P)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Top Freezer Refrigerator
Capacity 325 L
Compressor Type Inverter Compressor
Power Consumption 218 W
Defrosting Type Frost Free
Door Type Double Door
Haier 630 L Frost Free Side by Side 1 Star Refrigerator (HES-690SS-P)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Top Freezer Refrigerator
Capacity 630 L
Compressor Type Inverter Compressor
Power Consumption 250W
Defrosting Type Frost Free
Door Type Side by Side
