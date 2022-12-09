Technology News
AIIMS Delhi Ransomware Attack Was Deliberate, Targeted; NIA Probe Underway, MoS IT Says

AIIMS Delhi was hit by a cyberattack on November 23, paralysing its online services for nearly two weeks.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 9 December 2022 13:44 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ TheDigitalArtist

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi allegedly faced a cyberattack on November 23

Highlights
  • The alleged cyberattack paralysed servers of AIIMS Delhi
  • Chandrasekhar earlier said that the ransomware attack was a conspiracy
  • NIA is investigating the ransomware attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the "deliberate and targeted" ransomware attack on the servers of AIIMS Delhi, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday.

"I can't comment on that as it is a subject matter of an investigation by the NIA...It is pretty clear that it is a deliberate and targeted effort...a ransomware attack on AIIMS' system... and NIA is investigating it," Chandrasekhar said on the sidelines of the CII Global Economic Policy Summit 2022.

The minister further said the NIA "will be in a position to comment on it when they are ready".

Chandrasekhar, last week, had said the ransomware attack on the servers of AIIMS Delhi was a conspiracy.

"It is clearly a conspiracy and it has been planned by forces that are pretty significant. It is a sophisticated ransomware attack. We will wait for the outcome of CERTin and NIA (investigations) before we come to conclusion on who is behind the ransomware attack," Chandrasekhar had said on December 2.

In a ransomware attack, cybercriminals lock access to data or a device and promise to unlock it after they are paid the desired ransom.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi allegedly faced a cyberattack on November 23, paralysing its servers. A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on November 25.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team within the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Delhi cybercrime special cell, Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Forensic Sciences University, National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre and NIA, among others, are investigating the cyberattack.

Further reading: AIIMS Delhi, National Investigation Agency, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, All India Institute of Medical Sciences
