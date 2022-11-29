Technology News
loading

Hackers Said to Demand Rs. 200 Crore in Cryptocurrency From AIIMS-Delhi, Server Remains Down for Sixth Day

The data of around 3-4 crore patients may have been compromised due to the breach detected last week.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 29 November 2022 11:02 IST
Hackers Said to Demand Rs. 200 Crore in Cryptocurrency From AIIMS-Delhi, Server Remains Down for Sixth Day

Photo Credit: Twitter/ AIIMS

Official sources said Internet services are blocked on computers at the hospital

Highlights
  • AIIMS-Delhi detected a data breach last week
  • Delhi Police denied reports of a demand for payment from the hackers
  • AIIMS network sanitisation is in progress after the data breach

Hackers have allegedly demanded an estimated Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi as its server remained out of order for the sixth consecutive day, official sources said on Monday.

It is feared that data of around 3-4 crore patients could have been compromised due to the breach detected Wednesday morning.

Patient care services in emergency, outpatient, inpatient and laboratory wings are being managed manually as the server remained down, the sources said.

The Delhi Police, however, issued a statement, saying "no ransom demand as being quoted by certain sections of the media has been brought to notice by AIIMS authorities." The India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police and representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs are investigating the ransomware attack.

A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on November 25.

Official sources said Internet services are blocked on computers at the hospital on the recommendations of the investigating agencies.

The AIIMS server has stored data of several VIPs, including former prime ministers, ministers, bureaucrats and judges.

"Hackers have allegedly demanded around Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency," one of the sources told PTI.

Meanwhile, the NIC e-hospital database and application servers for e-hospital have been restored. The NIC team is scanning and cleaning infection from other e-hospital servers located at AIIMS which are required for delivery of hospital services, an official source said.

Four physical servers arranged for restoring e-hospital services have been scanned and prepared for the databases and applications.

Also, the AIIMS network sanitisation is in progress. Antivirus solutions have been organised for servers and computers. It has been installed on nearly 1,200 out of 5,000 computers. Twenty out of 50 servers have been scanned and this activity is ongoing 24x7, the source said.

"The full sanitisation of the network is likely to continue for five more days. Thereafter, e-hospital services can be rolled out in a phased manner. Patient care services including emergency, outpatient, inpatient,laboratory etc services are being continued on manual mode," the source said.

The AIIMS-Delhi in a statement said, "The data restoration and server cleaning is in progress and is taking some time due to the volume of data and large number of servers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cybersecurity." All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient and laboratories, continue to run on manual mode, it added.

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Data Breach, Hacking, AIIMS
Apple Watch Ultra's Oceanic+ Dive Computer App Now Available on the App Store
Featured video of the day
iPad (10th Gen): Upgrade or Disappointment?

Related Stories

Hackers Said to Demand Rs. 200 Crore in Cryptocurrency From AIIMS-Delhi, Server Remains Down for Sixth Day
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in December
  2. Elon Musk Claims Apple Threatened to Pull Twitter from App Store
  3. Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Get New Features: Here's What's New
  4. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
  5. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Global Variant May Feature a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC
  6. Realme 10 Pro+ Price in India Teased to Be Below Rs. 25,000 Ahead of Launch
  7. Tecno Phantom X2 Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of December 7 Launch
  8. Oceanic+ Dive Computer App for Apple Watch Ultra Arrives on the App Store
  9. WhatsApp Contact Cards Sharing Rolling Out on Windows Beta App: Report
  10. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to Launch in Q1 2023: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y02 With 6.51-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. TRAI Working on Technology to Detect Pesky Calls, Messages; Joint Action Plan on Financial Fraud
  3. Facebook Fined EUR 265 Million by Irish Data Privacy Regulator After Investigation Into Data Scraping
  4. Tecno Phantom X2 Design, Specifications Tipped, May Get 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras
  5. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Global Variant Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC
  6. The Settlers New Allies Release Date: Ubisoft’s Much-Delayed Medieval City-Builder Out February 17, 2023 on PC
  7. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Press Render Leaked, Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  8. Hackers Said to Demand Rs. 200 Crore in Cryptocurrency From AIIMS-Delhi, Server Remains Down for Sixth Day
  9. Apple Watch Ultra's Oceanic+ Dive Computer App Now Available on the App Store
  10. BTC Sees Small Gains, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Emerge Among Profit-Making Altcoins
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.