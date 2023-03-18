Technology News
According to administration officials, the AIIMS in Delhi has a daily footfall of approximately 50,000 and good mobile connectivity is essential.

By ANI | Updated: 18 March 2023 14:13 IST
There is very limited 3G/4G data connectivity in the majority of the areas in AIIMS now

Highlights
  • 5G connectivity is nearly nil inside the Institute buildings
  • There are many spots in the Institute with no to poor mobile connectivity
  • A five-member committee has been constituted to expedite the process

To enable maximum utilization of modern communication technology for patient care, teaching, research, and good governance, AIIMS has decided to equip itself with a 5G network by June 30, officials said.

A five-member committee has been constituted to expedite the process, said an office memorandum, issued by the director Prof M Srinivas. 

"In line with the current trends and to enable maximum utilisation of modern communication technology for patient care, teaching, research, good governance, and optimal deployment of Integrated Medical University Information System (IMUIS), it is desirable that the entire AIIMS, New Delhi campus has good strength of 5G mobile network to enable robust mobile and data connectivity inside the buildings," Srinivas said.

The committee will be headed by Prof Vivek Tandon, Department of Neurosurgery AIIMS, and members include Dr. Vivek Gupta (computer facility), superintending engineer Jitendra Saxena and Dr. Vikas from telecommunications as a member secretary of the committee, and Sunita Cherodath, senior deputy director general, department of telecommunication will be a special invitee.

Strong 5G connectivity shall also help AIIMS, New Delhi in the implementation of casualty and eICU solutions across its main and outreach campuses like NCI Jhajjar which shall in turn enable senior faculty to provide their expert advice during off-duty hours, vacations, etc. as well.

According to administration officials, the AIIMS in Delhi has a daily footfall of approximately 50,000 and good mobile connectivity is essential. It has been noted that currently there are many dark spots in the Institute with nil to very poor mobile connectivity which is causing great discomfort to patients, staff, and visitors alike. Also, there is very limited 3G/4G data connectivity in the majority of the areas and 5G connectivity is nearly nil inside the Institute buildings.

Further reading: AIIMS Delhi, 5G, 3G, 4G
