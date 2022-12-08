Technology News
loading

China-Based APT41 Hacker Group Stole $20 Million Worth of US COVID-19 Relief Funds: Report

Other federal investigations of pandemic fraud reportedly seem to point back to foreign state-affiliated hackers.

By ANI |  Updated: 8 December 2022 18:21 IST
China-Based APT41 Hacker Group Stole $20 Million Worth of US COVID-19 Relief Funds: Report

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

APT41 is said to be Chengdu-based hacker group linked to the Chinese government

Highlights
  • US has witnessed a rise in espionage cases emanating from China
  • APT41 said to be a 'notable player' in over 1,000 ongoing investigations
  • These cases involve hackers defrauding public benefits programs in the US

China-based hackers stole at least $20 million (roughly Rs. 165 crore) in US Covid relief benefits, including unemployment insurance funds and Small Business Administration loans, NBC news reported citing the country's Secret Service. Hackers linked to the Chinese government are from a Chengdu-based group known as APT41. The report said other federal investigations of pandemic fraud also seem to point back to foreign state-affiliated hackers.

"It would be crazy to think this group didn't target all 50 states," Roy Dotson, national pandemic fraud recovery coordinator for the Secret Service, told NBC.

The US Secret Service declined to confirm the scope of other investigations.

They said there are over 1,000 ongoing investigations involving transnational and domestic criminal actors defrauding public benefits programs, and APT41 is "a notable player," according to NBC news.

In recent months, the US has witnessed a rise in espionage cases emanating from China.

Last month, in three separate cases, the US government charged 13 individuals, including members of China's security and intelligence apparatus and their agents, for alleged efforts to unlawfully exert influence in the United States for the benefit of their government.

"As these cases demonstrate, the government of China sought to interfere with the rights and freedoms of individuals in the United States and to undermine our judicial system that protects those rights. They did not succeed," said US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, as quoted in the Justice Department press statement.

"The Justice Department will not tolerate attempts by any foreign power to undermine the Rule of Law upon which our democracy is based. We will continue to fiercely protect the rights guaranteed to everyone in our country. And we will defend the integrity of our institutions," Garland added.

Seven Chinese nationals were charged - two of whom were arrested on October 20 in New York - with participating in a scheme to cause the forced repatriation of a PRC national residing in the United States.

The defendants are accused of conducting surveillance of and engaging in a campaign to harass and coerce a US resident to return to Beijing as part of an international extralegal repatriation effort known as "Operation Fox Hunt."

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: APT41, APT41 chinese hackers, COVID, cyberattack, Hackers
Foxconn Reports Fall in Sales After Disruption Over Protests at China iPhone Plant
Featured video of the day
Asus ROG Phone 6: The Ultimate Gaming Phone?
China-Based APT41 Hacker Group Stole $20 Million Worth of US COVID-19 Relief Funds: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  2. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India: Details
  3. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  4. Infinix Zero Series Launch Event Set for December 20: Details
  5. Amazon Launches Its 11th Generation Kindle Reader in India
  6. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  7. Wonder Woman 3 No Longer Moving Forward at DC Studios: Report
  8. Interview: Raja Koduri on Intel's Arc GPUs and Where AI Is Leading Us
  9. iQoo 11 Pro, iQoo 11 Debut With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Know More
  10. iQoo Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in China
#Latest Stories
  1. China-Based APT41 Hacker Group Stole $20 Million Worth of US COVID-19 Relief Funds: Report
  2. Foxconn Reports Fall in Sales After Disruption Over Protests at China iPhone Plant
  3. FBI Nabs Blockparty CTO Rikesh Thapa for Stealing BTC Worth $1 Million, Defrauding Employer
  4. iQoo Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched in China: Price, Specifications
  5. Global Smartphone Production Declined by 11 Percent in Q3 2022: Trendforce
  6. iQoo 11 Pro, iQoo 11 With E6 2K LTPO 4.0 Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Must Take Down 'Manifestly Inaccurate' Search Results if Proven by Users, EU Top Court Says
  8. Biden Administration Tells US Supreme Court Section 230 of Communications Decency Act Has Limits
  9. Spain Joins List of Nations Experimenting with CBDCs, Plans ‘Wholesale’ Twist
  10. Nokia X10, Nokia X20 Reportedly Receiving Android 13 Stable Update: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.