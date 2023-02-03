Technology News

Google Parent Alphabet Posts Lower Q4 Profit Amid Increased Competition, Decline in Ad Spending

Alphabet's overall revenue grew, while advertising revenue fell by nearly 4 percent and revenue at YouTube declined 8 percent year-over-year.

By Associated Press | Updated: 3 February 2023 10:44 IST
Google Parent Alphabet Posts Lower Q4 Profit Amid Increased Competition, Decline in Ad Spending

Photo Credit: Reuters

Alphabet said it earned $13.62 billion in the October-December quarter

Highlights
  • Google is facing competition in artificial intelligence from Microsoft
  • Last month, Alphabet announced it was cutting 12,000 jobs
  • Drop in online ad spending and competition from rivals weighed on Google

Google's parent company Alphabet on Thursday posted lower profit and a small revenue increase for last year's fourth quarter, as a decline in online ad spending and competition from rivals weigh on the search giant.

While overall revenue grew, advertising revenue fell by nearly 4 percent and revenue at YouTube declined 8 percent year-over-year. That appeared to spook investors, who sent the company's stock lower in after-hours trading.

The company based in Mountain View, California, said it earned $13.62 billion (roughly Rs. 1,11,994 crore), or $1.05 per share (roughly Rs. 90), in the October-December quarter. That's down 34 percent from $20.64 billion (roughly Rs. 1,69,787 crore), or $1.53 per share (roughly Rs. 90), in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue inched 1 percent higher to $76.05 billion (roughly Rs. 6,25,598 crore) from $75.33 billion (roughly Rs. 6,19,675 crore).

Analysts expected Alphabet to post earnings of $1.18 per share (roughly Rs. 100) on revenue of $76.2 billion (roughly Rs. 6,26,849 crore) for period, according to FactSet Research.

Alphabet, like Facebook parent Meta, Amazon and other tech companies, is navigating a rough economic patch that's especially hurting the online advertising market.

Last month, Alphabet announced it was cutting 12,000 jobs, or about 6 percent of its workforce. It was the company's biggest-yet round of layoffs and adds to tens of thousands of other job losses recently announced by Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and other tech companies that are tightening their belts in the face of a darkening outlook for the industry.

In response to the layoffs, Google's unionised workers, members of the Alphabet Workers Union-CWA rallied outside of the company's New York City office during the company's earnings call.

“Alphabet is one of the most profitable companies in the world, and well positioned to weather any economic storm. Yet instead our executives decided to layoff 12,000 of our coworkers, including many on medical or parental leave, as well as many with over a decade of loyal service,” the union said in a statement.

Alphabet is contending with a “challenging” economic climate and is working to re-engineer its cost structure to build “financially sustainable, vibrant growing businesses” across the company, CEO Sundar Pichai said.

“Our long-term investments in deep computer science make us extremely well-positioned as AI reaches an inflection point, and I'm excited by the AI-driven leaps we're about to unveil in search and beyond," Pichai said in a statement.

Google is facing some competition in artificial intelligence from Microsoft, which last month announced it is making a “multiyear, multibillion dollar investment” in the artificial intelligence startup OpenAI, the maker of the wildly popular ChatGPT and other tools that can write readable text and generate new images.

The technology could help Microsoft's own search engine, Bing, compete with Google in answering search queries with more complete answers instead of just links.

Pichai also touted “great momentum" in Cloud, YouTube subscriptions, and Pixel devices, signalling to investors that Alphabet has plenty revenue sources outside of advertising to grow its business.

Nonetheless, advertising still makes up the bulk of Alphabet's revenue.

Beyond the economic squeeze, Google is also facing regulatory pressure. Last month, the Justice Department and eight states filed an antitrust suit against Google, seeking to shatter its alleged monopoly on the entire ecosystem of online advertising as a hurtful burden to advertisers, consumers and even the US government.

The government alleged in the complaint that Google is looking to “neutralize or eliminate” rivals in the online ad marketplace through acquisitions and to force advertisers to use its products by making it difficult to use competitors' offerings.

Shares in Alphabet fell about 4 percent in extended trading after the company's earnings report came out.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alphabet, Google, ChatGPT, OpenAI, Google Profit
Apple Posts First Quarterly Revenue Drop Since 2016 Amid Weak iPhone Sales During Holiday Season
Featured video of the day
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ And Galaxy S23: First Look

Related Stories

Google Parent Alphabet Posts Lower Q4 Profit Amid Increased Competition, Decline in Ad Spending
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  2. Ant-Man 3 to Kartik Aaryan-led Shehzada, the 7 Biggest Movies in February
  3. Fursat, an Apple Film Shot on iPhone 14 Pro, Released on YouTube: Details
  4. Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Oppo Reno 8T Launched: Check Price
  5. Apple Suffers First Quarterly Revenue Decline Since 2016
  6. Here’s How Much the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Will Cost You in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Launched in India: See Pricing
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Slashed Post Galaxy S23 Launch: Check New Price
  9. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Price Leaked Ahead of Global Launch on February 7
  10. ChatGPT to Become Fastest-Growing App Two Months After Launch: Study
#Latest Stories
  1. BTC, ETH Maintain Risen Values Despite Minor Losses, Stablecoins Record Profits
  2. Colin Farrell’s The Penguin Spin-Off Series Will Be Eight Episodes Long
  3. Google Parent Alphabet Posts Lower Q4 Profit Amid Increased Competition, Decline in Ad Spending
  4. Apple Posts First Quarterly Revenue Drop Since 2016 Amid Weak iPhone Sales During Holiday Season
  5. Fursat, an Apple Film Shot on iPhone 14 Pro, Released on YouTube: Details
  6. Samsung to Manufacture Flagship Galaxy S23 Smartphones in India for Local Market
  7. India Among Top 3 Nations Contributing Active Users Growth for Facebook: Meta
  8. Microsoft, Amazon, Other Tech Firms Cut Jobs at Second-Highest Pace on Record in US
  9. NHRC Chief Calls for Strict Laws for Unlawful Internet Behaviour, Cyber Crimes
  10. Delhi Police Seized 348 Mobile Phones in Jails in Last 2.5 Months
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.