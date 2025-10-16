Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartwatches for Runners

Technology News
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on Smartwatches for Runners During the Amazon Sale

HDFC Bank credit cardholders can get a 10 percent instant discount on purchases during the ongoing Amazon Diwali Sale 2025.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 October 2025 19:42 IST
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on Smartwatches for Runners During the Amazon Sale

Photo Credit: Garmin

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Garmin Forerunner 165 can be bought for Rs. 21,990 during the sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival will run until October 20
  • Buyers can enjoy cost-effective deals with no EMI options
  • Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can earn 5 percent cashback
Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale “Diwali Special” phase is currently underway in India, weeks after kicking off on September 23. This festive segment is set to run throughout Diwali, offering shoppers substantial savings across a variety of categories. Customers looking to gift or make big purchases for themselves are keeping a keen eye out for all the offers. Highlights include discounts on electronics and home appliances, such as refrigerators, smart TVs, and air conditioners, as well as attractive deals on personal tech gadgets like smartphones, tablets, laptops, headphones, and smartwatches. Here we have compiled a list of the best smartwatch deals for runners and other athletes.

The ongoing phase of the Amazon Great Indian Festival will run until October 20 and will offer several additional benefits to shoppers. Buyers can enjoy cost-effective deals with no EMI options and exchange offers. HDFC Bank credit cardholders can get a 10 percent instant discount on purchases, with EasyEMI available on cards up to Rs. 24,000.

Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can earn five percent cashback. Customers are advised to activate their cards for online transactions. These offers are subject to certain terms and conditions.

We previously told you about the best deals on fitness bands under Rs. 5,000, top offers on smartwatches under Rs. 10,000, as well as the most lucrative deals on smartwatches for kids. We now bring to you the top deals on smartwatches for runners and other athletes.

Read on to learn about the best smartwatch for runners deals you can grab before the ongoing Amazon sale wraps up on October 20.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartwatches for Runners

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Garmin Forerunner 265 Rs. 52,990 Rs. 32,990 Buy Now
Garmin Forerunner 165 Rs. 26,990 Rs. 21,990 Buy Now
Amazfit T-Rex 3 Rs. 29,999 Rs. 14,999 Buy Now
Amazfit Active 2 Rs. 21,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
Noise Endeavour 2 Rs. 7,999 Rs. 5,999 Buy Now
CrossBeats Everest 2.0 2025 Rs. 9,999 Rs. 2,799 Buy Now
Boat Lunar Discovery Rs. 8,499 Rs. 1,099 Buy Now
