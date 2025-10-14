Technology News
English Edition
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on Wireless Power Banks You Shouldn’t Miss During Amazon's Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale 2025 is currently live with up to 80 percent discount on mobile accessories.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 October 2025 18:20 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon is offering exchange discounts during the Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale 2025

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 started in September
  • Wireless power banks are relatively inexpensive during the sale
  • . Some models are MagSafe compatible and are bundled with fast chargers
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 started on September 23, and customers in India have been taking advantage of several deals and discounts on the platform for the past few weeks. The sale event has now entered its final “Diwali Special” phase, offering attractive deals on power banks from top brands. Some variants also come bundled with fast chargers and multiple ports. Buyers can choose from compact, travel-friendly models to high-capacity ones that can recharge a phone multiple times. The online marketplace is also providing bank discounts, no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts during the sale.

You can get a whopping 80 percent discount on some mobile accessories, including wireless power banks, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale. Brands like Ptron, Nu Republic, Boat, and Ambrane are selling their latest wireless power banks at affordable price tags in the sale. Some models are MagSafe compatible and are bundled with fast chargers. 

Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on bank cards and EMI transactions. Customers can apply these bank discounts and additional discounts to a list of devices available through the online marketplace.

Customers can also avail of cashbacks on transactions made via Amazon Pay. There are faster delivery options for customers purchasing discounted devices through its ongoing sale. There are exchange offers and coupon-based discounts as well. 

Here are some of the best offers available on wireless power banks in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale 2025.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Wireless Power Banks

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Stuffcool Click 10000mAh Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,949 Buy Now
Nu Republic Powerpop X1 Rs. 3,999  Rs. 1,299 Buy Now
Boat EnergyShroom PB331 Rs. 4,499 Rs. 1,299 Buy Now
pTron Dynamo Dash Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,299 Buy Now
Ambrane Magsafe Wireless 10000Mah  Rs. 2,999 Rs. 1,299 Buy Now
Eveready Ultima PB30 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 999 Buy Now

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Instagram Boosts Teen Safety, Sets PG-13 Content Limits for All New Teen Accounts

