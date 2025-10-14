Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 started on September 23, and customers in India have been taking advantage of several deals and discounts on the platform for the past few weeks. The sale event has now entered its final “Diwali Special” phase, offering attractive deals on power banks from top brands. Some variants also come bundled with fast chargers and multiple ports. Buyers can choose from compact, travel-friendly models to high-capacity ones that can recharge a phone multiple times. The online marketplace is also providing bank discounts, no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts during the sale.

You can get a whopping 80 percent discount on some mobile accessories, including wireless power banks, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale. Brands like Ptron, Nu Republic, Boat, and Ambrane are selling their latest wireless power banks at affordable price tags in the sale. Some models are MagSafe compatible and are bundled with fast chargers.

Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on bank cards and EMI transactions. Customers can apply these bank discounts and additional discounts to a list of devices available through the online marketplace.

Customers can also avail of cashbacks on transactions made via Amazon Pay. There are faster delivery options for customers purchasing discounted devices through its ongoing sale. There are exchange offers and coupon-based discounts as well.

Here are some of the best offers available on wireless power banks in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale 2025. You can also check out top offers on laptops, Samsung mobile phones, microphones, and smartphones under Rs. 60,000.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Wireless Power Banks

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.