Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 has entered its final “Diwali Special” phase in India with several deals and discounts on a variety of products. The discount sale, which started on September 23, is scheduled to conclude on October 20. Various smart bands are now available for under Rs. 5,000 as part of the ongoing sale, making it a great opportunity to grab a new fitness band from brands like Amazfit, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Huawei. Shoppers can also take advantage of bank card offers to get additional discounts.

The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale 2025 features a range of discounted fitness wearables. There are sleek, lightweight bands that are barely noticeable on one's wrist and watch-style devices that deliver a smartwatch-like experience. Many of these offer health and fitness tracking, multiple sports modes, and versatile connectivity options. Some models also include fast charging support for added convenience.

Shoppers can avail of up to an instant 10 percent discount on purchases made using HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions. Customers may get additional exchange offers and coupon discounts. Buyers can avail of no-cost EMI options for some items. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can avail of additional offers.

Here we have compiled a list of the best offers you can avail on fitness bands under Rs. 5,000 in the Amazon sale.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Fitness Bands Under Rs. 5,000

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.