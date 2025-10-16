Technology News
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Fitness Bands Under Rs. 5,000 You Can Purchase Right Now

Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale 2025 is scheduled to end on October 20.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 October 2025 19:02 IST
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Fitness Bands Under Rs. 5,000 You Can Purchase Right Now

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 is available at Rs. 4,799 during the sale event

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 started on September 23
  • Customers may get additional exchange offers and coupon discounts
  • The sale will end next week
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 has entered its final “Diwali Special” phase in India with several deals and discounts on a variety of products. The discount sale, which started on September 23, is scheduled to conclude on October 20. Various smart bands are now available for under Rs. 5,000 as part of the ongoing sale, making it a great opportunity to grab a new fitness band from brands like Amazfit, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Huawei. Shoppers can also take advantage of bank card offers to get additional discounts.

The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale 2025 features a range of discounted fitness wearables. There are sleek, lightweight bands that are barely noticeable on one's wrist and watch-style devices that deliver a smartwatch-like experience. Many of these offer health and fitness tracking, multiple sports modes, and versatile connectivity options. Some models also include fast charging support for added convenience.

Shoppers can avail of up to an instant 10 percent discount on purchases made using HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions. Customers may get additional exchange offers and coupon discounts. Buyers can avail of no-cost EMI options for some items. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can avail of additional offers. 

Here we have compiled a list of the best offers you can avail on fitness bands under Rs. 5,000 in the Amazon sale. You can also check out the best deals on wireless power banks and printers. Interested readers can also see offers on laptops, Samsung mobile phones and microphones.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Fitness Bands Under Rs. 5,000 

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
Amazfit Band 7 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Rs. 9,999 Rs. 4,799 Buy Now
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Rs. 5999 Rs. 3,380 Buy Now
Huawei Band 10 Rs. 6,499 Rs. 2,999 Buy Now
GameSir Smart Band Rs. 1,999 Rs. 559 Buy Now
Alti Pace Smart Fitness Band 1 Rs. 6,999 Rs. 4,673 Buy Now
Huawei Band 9 Rs. 5,999 Rs. 3,999 Buy Now
Mi Smart Band 6

Mi Smart Band 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • SpO2 tracking
  • Fairly accurate step and distance tracking
  • Accurate sleep monitoring
  • Bad
  • Lower battery life compared to Mi Smart Band 5
Read detailed Mi Smart Band 6 review
Display Type AMOLED
Water Resistant Yes
Heart Rate Monitor Yes
Compatible Devices Android, iPhone
Battery Life (Days) 14
Amazfit Band 7

Amazfit Band 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Always-on display
  • Fairly accurate step and distance tracking
  • Accurate sleep monitoring
  • App store support
  • Alexa voice assistant functionality
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Display is a bit too small
  • Swipe gestures can get confusing
  • Software experience isn?t polished
  • Inaccurate SpO2 readings
  • Zepp companion app isn?t the easiest to use
Display Size 38mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Huawei Band 10

Huawei Band 10

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Robust build
  • Comprehensive health and fitness features
  • Easy to use companion app
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • No Bluetooth calling
  • Low refresh-rate display
Read detailed Huawei Band 10 review
Strap Colour Black, Blue, Green, Matte Black, Purple, Pink, White
Compatible OS Android 9.0 or later and iOS 13.0 or later
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Fitness Bands Under Rs. 5,000 You Can Purchase Right Now
