Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy A55 and More Samsung Smartphones Available With Massive Discounts

From the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to the Galaxy M07, Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 is currently offering discounts on a range of Samsung smartphones.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 October 2025 10:50 IST
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy A55 and More Samsung Smartphones Available With Massive Discounts

Amazon is selling the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at a discounted price of Rs. 1,62,999

Highlights
  • Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale started in India on September 23
  • Amazon is giving discount coupons with some of the top models
  • The online marketplace is giving bank discounts on select models
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started in India last month and the sale event has now entered the final “Diwali Special” phase, offering steep discounts on electronics, home appliances, fashion products, clothing, and more. Amongst other items, the ongoing Amazon sale features eye-catching deals and offers on Samsung smartphones, ranging from various entry-level and mid-range offerings to some of the latest flagship and foldable models. The online marketplace is also providing bank discounts and exchange offers on phones, making the upgrade tempting. Additionally, there are no-cost EMI options on select bank cards.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is available for a discounted price of Rs. 23,999 in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale 2025  for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. If you are looking to buy the latest foldable model, Amazon has brought the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Rs. 1,62,999. You can also get an additional discount of up to Rs. 59,000 when exchanging your old phone. 

Similarly, models like Samsung Galaxy M07, Galaxy M36 5G and Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G are available on the Amazon sale at a discounted price.

Additionally, Customers paking purchases via HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions can get up to 10 percent as an instant discount during the sale. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI offers, coupon offers, and Amazon Pay-based discounts on select models. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can get additional cashback.

Here, we cover the top best deals and offers on Samsung mobile phones that you can get on the ongoing Amazon sale today.  You can also check out our list of best deals on microphones and smartphones under Rs. 60,000. Here is the list of the best-selling laptops

Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones During the
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Samsung Galaxy M07 Rs. 9,999 Rs. 6,999 Buy Now
 Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Rs. 22,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs. 42,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Now
 Samsung Galaxy M06 5G Rs. 12,499 Rs. 7,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,34,999 Rs.  73,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G Rs. 1,64,999 Rs. 1,03,999 Buy Now
 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 5G Rs. 1,74,999 Rs. 1,62,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S25 5G Rs. 80,999 Rs. 68,999 Buy Now

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 6.30-inch
Cover Resolution 968x2376 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 120Hz SuperAMOLED panel
  • Smooth software operation
  • 6 years of software updates
  • Runs cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Average daylight and poor low-light cameras
  • Design is a smudge magnet
  • Slow charging
  • Battery life barely lasts a day
  • No charger in box
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M36 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale 2025, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple to Reportedly Launch 14-inch MacBook Pro, M5 iPad Pro and Updated Vision Pro ‘This Week’
Still Ignoring That Windows 11 Upgrade? You Might Be Ignoring Future

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy A55 and More Samsung Smartphones Available With Massive Discounts
