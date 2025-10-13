Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started in India last month and the sale event has now entered the final “Diwali Special” phase, offering steep discounts on electronics, home appliances, fashion products, clothing, and more. Amongst other items, the ongoing Amazon sale features eye-catching deals and offers on Samsung smartphones, ranging from various entry-level and mid-range offerings to some of the latest flagship and foldable models. The online marketplace is also providing bank discounts and exchange offers on phones, making the upgrade tempting. Additionally, there are no-cost EMI options on select bank cards.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is available for a discounted price of Rs. 23,999 in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale 2025 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. If you are looking to buy the latest foldable model, Amazon has brought the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Rs. 1,62,999. You can also get an additional discount of up to Rs. 59,000 when exchanging your old phone.

Similarly, models like Samsung Galaxy M07, Galaxy M36 5G and Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G are available on the Amazon sale at a discounted price.

Additionally, Customers paking purchases via HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions can get up to 10 percent as an instant discount during the sale. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI offers, coupon offers, and Amazon Pay-based discounts on select models. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can get additional cashback.

Here, we cover the top best deals and offers on Samsung mobile phones that you can get on the ongoing Amazon sale today. You can also check out our list of best deals on microphones and smartphones under Rs. 60,000. Here is the list of the best-selling laptops.

Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones During the

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.