Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Ink Tank Printers From HP, Canon and More Brands

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 began on September 23. The sale event gave 24-hour early access to Prime members.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 October 2025 18:36 IST
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Ink Tank Printers From HP, Canon and More Brands

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ YouTube

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 brings discounts on HP ink tank printers

Highlights
  • Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 is giving a 10 percent discount
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 7,000 on printers
  • Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 could be live till next week
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is still underway, weeks after the sale began last month, which means you can still make last-minute purchases a few days before Diwali. If you have an HDFC Bank credit card, you can get an additional instant discount of 10 percent on your next purchase. The US-based e-commerce giant is also giving shoppers an opportunity to save up to Rs. 7,000 while purchasing their next ink tank printer, excluding the 10 percent card discount. Moreover, the company is also offering discounts on phones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, laptops, and smart TVs during the sale event.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Bank Offer, Discounts During the Sale

Ink tank printers from brands like Canon, HP, and Epson are available at discounted prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Whether you are looking for a high-end printer priced at Rs. 22,000 or a budget printer with a price tag of Rs. 6,000, the sale event is allowing you to maximise your savings. On top of this, you can buy your next printer with an interest-free EMI option, too.

We have curated the list of the best deals on ink tank printers that customers can buy below. It is to be noted that these prices do not include the additional card discounts, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses that you can take advantage of and lower the final cost of your purchase.

Meanwhile, you can also see top deals on bestselling laptops from Dell and HP, wireless microphones for content creators, and premium ultrabooks here.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Offers on Ink Tank Printers

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Epson Ecotank L3250 Rs. 17,999 Rs. 13,699 Buy Now
Epson EcoTank L3252 Rs. 17,999 Rs. 12,799 Buy Now
HP Smart Tank 670 Rs. 21,305.08 Rs. 17,499 Buy Now
HP Smart Tank 530 Rs. 22,624 Rs. 14,999 Buy Now
HP Smart Tank 589 Rs. 16,937 Rs. 11,299 Buy Now
HP Smart Tank 529 Rs. 13,528 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
HP Smart Tank 580 Rs. 18,848 Rs. 14,499 Buy Now
Canon PIXMA E477 Rs. 6,355 Rs. 4,499 Buy Now
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G1730 Rs. 10,325 Rs. 7,999 Buy Now
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3730 Rs. 16,295 Rs. 10,499 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Diwali Sale, Amazon Sale, Amazon offers, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Canon, HP, Epson
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on Wireless Power Banks You Shouldn’t Miss During Amazon's Sale
Instagram Boosts Teen Safety, Sets PG-13 Content Limits for All New Teen Accounts

