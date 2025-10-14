Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is still underway, weeks after the sale began last month, which means you can still make last-minute purchases a few days before Diwali. If you have an HDFC Bank credit card, you can get an additional instant discount of 10 percent on your next purchase. The US-based e-commerce giant is also giving shoppers an opportunity to save up to Rs. 7,000 while purchasing their next ink tank printer, excluding the 10 percent card discount. Moreover, the company is also offering discounts on phones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, laptops, and smart TVs during the sale event.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Bank Offer, Discounts During the Sale

Ink tank printers from brands like Canon, HP, and Epson are available at discounted prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. Whether you are looking for a high-end printer priced at Rs. 22,000 or a budget printer with a price tag of Rs. 6,000, the sale event is allowing you to maximise your savings. On top of this, you can buy your next printer with an interest-free EMI option, too.

We have curated the list of the best deals on ink tank printers that customers can buy below. It is to be noted that these prices do not include the additional card discounts, cashback offers, and exchange bonuses that you can take advantage of and lower the final cost of your purchase.

Meanwhile, you can also see top deals on bestselling laptops from Dell and HP, wireless microphones for content creators, and premium ultrabooks here.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Top Offers on Ink Tank Printers

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.