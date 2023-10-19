Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, that kickstarted for users on October 8, has entailed discounts on several commodities of day-to-day utilities. With the festival of Diwali right around the corner, Indians can gift themselves as well as their loved ones with the best appliances without emptying their purses. Thursday, October 19 marks the last day that the State Bank of India (SBI) will offer additional benefits and ten percent discounts to its customers. With these additional discounts, SBI credit card holders could save up to Rs. 3,000 and SBI debit card owners can save up to Rs. 6,250 on their purchases during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

From air conditioners to fridges, dishwashers, washing machines, and refrigerators — the ongoing sale on Amazon has slashed the prices on all of these otherwise expensive machines in the spirit of the festive season. Currently, home electronic items from brands like Lloyd, Daikin, Midea, LG, Bosch, Samsung, Whirlpool, Faber, Haier, and Voltas are listed under Amazon's ongoing sale.

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC for instance, that is actually priced Rs. 64,990, is currently selling for Rs. 38,401 on Amazon marking a 41 percent discount. The cost of the Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine has also been cut by 22 percent from its original price of Rs. 17,600 and can be purchased at Rs. 13,690 right now on Amazon.

Along with discounted prices, several items being sold in the sale also bring along an exchange option for a limited time. We have written about some amazing deals that you can access on smartphones, tablets, laptops, large home appliances and more.

Following are the best deals you can avail of on electronic home appliances during the Amazon sale.

