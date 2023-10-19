Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Here Are Some Hand-Picked Deals on Appliances

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC for instance, pricing originally at Rs. 64,990, is currently selling for Rs. 38,401 on Amazon.

Edited by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 October 2023 16:26 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Here Are Some Hand-Picked Deals on Appliances

Photo Credit: Amazon

Highlights
  • Bosch 13 Place Settings Dishwasher is selling at 21 percent discount
  • 27 percent discount on Haier 165 L 1 Star Single Door Refrigerator
  • Samsung 223 L single door fridge is available at 25 percent off
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, that kickstarted for users on October 8, has entailed discounts on several commodities of day-to-day utilities. With the festival of Diwali right around the corner, Indians can gift themselves as well as their loved ones with the best appliances without emptying their purses. Thursday, October 19 marks the last day that the State Bank of India (SBI) will offer additional benefits and ten percent discounts to its customers. With these additional discounts, SBI credit card holders could save up to Rs. 3,000 and SBI debit card owners can save up to Rs. 6,250 on their purchases during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

From air conditioners to fridges, dishwashers, washing machines, and refrigerators — the ongoing sale on Amazon has slashed the prices on all of these otherwise expensive machines in the spirit of the festive season. Currently, home electronic items from brands like Lloyd, Daikin, Midea, LG, Bosch, Samsung, Whirlpool, Faber, Haier, and Voltas are listed under Amazon's ongoing sale.

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC for instance, that is actually priced Rs. 64,990, is currently selling for Rs. 38,401 on Amazon marking a 41 percent discount. The cost of the Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine has also been cut by 22 percent from its original price of Rs. 17,600 and can be purchased at Rs. 13,690 right now on Amazon.

Along with discounted prices, several items being sold in the sale also bring along an exchange option for a limited time. We have written about some amazing deals that you can access on smartphones, tablets, laptops, large home appliances and more.

Following are the best deals you can avail of on electronic home appliances during the Amazon sale.

Product MRP Sale Price
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 67,990 Rs. 40,490
Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 48,200 Rs. 32,990
Midea 544 L Frost Side By Side Refrigerator Rs. 99,990 Rs. 69,450
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC Rs. 64,990 Rs. 38,401
Bosch 13 Place Settings Dishwasher Rs. 56,900 Rs. 44,990
Samsung 336 L 3 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator Rs. 56,990 Rs. 35,990
Whirlpool 6 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rs. 17,600 Rs. 13,690
Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher Rs. 45,990 Rs. 31,283
Voltas Beko WTT140ABRT 14 kg Semi Automatic Washing Machine Rs. 22,490 Rs. 13,475
Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Deal, AC, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washing Machine, Sale Offers, Great Indian Festival 2023
