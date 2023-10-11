Technology News

Top Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

You can lower the prices of these gaming laptops by an additional 10 percent using SBI cards for purchases during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Updated: 11 October 2023 18:02 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Onur Binay

You can upgrade your laptop at a more affordable price if you want to play more challenging titles

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 sale is here with incredible deals on a range of devices from smartphones to computers. Picking the right gaming laptop under Rs. 1 lakh can be a daunting task, not only because of the various options available across different price points, but also because of the limitations that more affordable models will introduce when you want to play more challenging titles. Thanks to the ongoing Amazon sale, you can pick up gaming laptops at discounted rates, while trading your older laptop to get an exchange discount. Meanwhile, using your SBI card to purchase gaming laptops during the sale will grant you an instant discount of 10 percent.

If you're in the market for a new laptop for gaming and your budget is Rs. 1 lakh, here are some of the top deals on gaming laptops during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

HP Victus 16-S0094AX

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor paired with a 6GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, this HP gaming laptop sports a large 16.1-inch full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has 16GB of DDR5 RAM and runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box. The HP Fast Charge technology on board the laptop is claimed to charge it from 0 to 50 percent in 30 minutes. 

Buy now at Rs. 84,990 (MRP Rs. 99,527)

Asus ROG Strix G17 (2022)

This ROG-series gaming laptop is equipped with a 17.3-inch full-HD display with a 360Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is an octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS processor, along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB (GDDR6) graphics card. It features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. You get Windows 11 preinstalled along with Microsoft Office Home and Student Edition, but you can also purchase this laptop without the office productivity suite.

Buy now at Rs. 88,990 (MRP Rs. 1,13,990)

Dell G15 (5520)

The Dell G15 5520 runs on a 12th generation Intel Core i5-12500H CPU paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. The laptop is equipped with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Dell has also touted the Alienware-inspired thermal design of the laptop that includes copper pipes, dual air-intake, and four vents. It featured Windows 11 Home out of the box with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021, and 15 months of McAfee Multi Device Security.

Buy now at Rs. 72,990 (MRP Rs. 1,05,383)

Acer Aspire 5

One of the more affordable options on this list, the Acer Aspire 5 is powered by a 13th generation Intel Core i5-1335U CPU with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU with 4GB (GDDR6) memory. The laptop features 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It sports a 15.6-inch LCD display with up to 170-degree viewing angles, and runs on Windows 11 Home out of the box. It weighs 1.78kg, as per the listing on the e-commerce website.

Buy now at Rs. 57,990 (MRP Rs. 93,999)

Asus TUF F15

Equipped with a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the Asus TUF F15 is powered by an Intel Core i5-11400Hntel Core i5-11400H CPU paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU with 4GB of DDR6 memory. This laptop also runs on Windows 11 and has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It has a 48Wh battery and a cooling system equipped with 83-blade fans that are claimed to function at 0dB and offer self-cleaning functionality.

Buy now at Rs. 57,990 (MRP Rs. 80,990)

