The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, which began October 7 for Prime members, is offering discounts across a range of different products and electronic devices. Aside from offers on smartphones and laptops, the sale brings deals on tablets as well.

With a rise in online content streaming and on-the-go work and study, interest in tablets among tech enthusiasts seems to have risen in India. The device, after all, lets users watch and play on a screen bigger than that of a smartphone, while bringing the comfort of being light-weight and handheld as well. Here are some notable deals on tablets that you might want to check out as part of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.

Honor Pad 8

The Honor Pad 8 tablet debuted in the Indian market on September 20, 2022. The tablet features a 12-inch display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. This device is currently selling at the price point of Rs. 17,999, discounted by 44 percent from its regular price of Rs. 31,999. Customers can also avail additional discount of up to Rs. 1,500 when using SBI credit cards.

The display of this tablet comes with eye protection with low blue-ray and flicker free features. The device also packs a battery of 7,250mAh.

Buy now at Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 31,999)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, which was recently launched in India by the South Korean company, is selling for Rs 12,999 on Amazon. With a display of 8.7 inches, the tablet features a RAM+ROM combination of 4GB+64GB. This device also offers expandable storage, allowing users load the tablet with apps and content without having to worry about storage constraints. Buyers can avail an additional instant discount of Rs. 1,000 on the purchase of this device when using SBI credit cards.

The dual-SIM tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 Processor. It also has 8-megapixel rear camera, a 2-megapixel front camera, as well as Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers.

Buy Now at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999).

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen

Featuring a 10.1-inch screen fitted within a metallic body, the Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen tablet is selling for Rs. 8,879 on Amazon. Under the ongoing festival sale, the price of this device has seen a reduction of 60 percent. Calling support, 5,000mAh battery, 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, and flash are among features of this tablet. Additional discounts can be availed on SBI credit card transactions. The device comes with a year-long warranty, Type-C charging port, as well as a headphone jack.

Buy now at Rs. 8,879 (MRP Rs. 22,000)

Realme Pad Mini

This Realme tablet, which comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, is selling for Rs. 12,999 on Amazon with a discount of 35 percent during this festive sale. The device that has a display of 8.68 inches and packs a 6,400mAh battery. The Realme Pad Mini runs Android 11 out-of-the-box. The tablet is powered by a Unisoc T616 octa-core processor and features a dual camera setup of 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel. SBI credit and debit card holders can select from a total of 11 offers to bring more savings on the purchase of this tablet, which otherwise sells for Rs. 19,999 on Amazon.

Buy now at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

**Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen)

The Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen) tablet is selling for Rs. 18,999, with Amazon's sale discount slashing its price by 51 percent. The tablet comes with a 11.5-inch screen and runs Android 12 out-of-the-box. The rear and front cameras are both 13-megapixel shooters.

The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor. Buyers can save up to Rs. 1,500 via discount options available for SBI debit and credit cards. Without the offer, the tablet sells for Rs. 39,000.

Buy now at Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 39,000)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

This slim, sleek, and light-weight tablet from Samsung is being sold at a 30 percent discounted price of 12,299 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. The LTE variant of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features a metal body, 3GB RAM, as well as an expandable memory of 32GB.

Along with Dolby Atmos speakers, 5,100mAH battery and fast adaptive charging capability, the tablet also features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera. SBI card holders can avail additional benefits on the purchase as well.

Buy now at Rs. 12,299 (MRP Rs. 17,500)

Lenovo Tab K10

After a 51 percent discount on its MRP of Rs. 35,000, the Lenovo Tab K10 is currently available for Rs. 16,999 on Amazon. The tab comes with 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, as well as a 10.3-inch full-HD display.

Along with Dolby Audio speakers and dual microphones, the device packs a 7500mAH battery to support the Mediatek Helio P22T octa-core processor. SBI card holders can avail additional benefits of up to Rs. 1,500 on the purchase.

Buy now at Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 35,000)

