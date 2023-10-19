Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Amazon Echo Products Available With Up to 55 Percent Off; Here are Details

SBI card owners can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount when they purchase products during the ongoing Amazon sale.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 October 2023 16:06 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Amazon Echo Products Available With Up to 55 Percent Off; Here are Details

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Amazon Echo Pop features a single 1.95-inch directional speaker

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival is still going strong in the second week
  • Several Amazon Echo smart speakers on sale
  • The Echo Dot is a nice, compact alternative as it fits in small spaces
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is still running strong, heading into the next phase, offering huge discounts on electronics, fashion, and more. With Diwali season nearing day by day, we figured now would be the perfect time to gift your loved ones some useful appliances such as smart speakers. Let Alexa keep track of your biggest tasks of the day as you take a breather and listen to that one audiobook you've been putting off for a while. Why not consider something like the fourth-gen Echo Dot with Clock, which, in addition to digitally displaying the time, presents weather information and can be used to set timers or spell out words? The globe-shaped design allows for music to be projected all around it, and it's priced at Rs. 3,249, after a 41 percent discount.

As usual, customers can avail of additional discounts — on top of the original deal — based on their bank during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. The aforementioned limited-time deal ends soon, so if you were looking to take advantage of the additional 10 percent discount levied on all SBI card purchases, be quick. This time, any purchases above Rs. 5,000 made on an SBI debit card instantly hack off 10 percent of the total cost. Today, on October 19, customers can avail a maximum discount of Rs. 750. There are also EMI options for SBI Credit card holders during this festive season, which is expected to end soon.

There's also an Amazon listing that packages the Echo Dot with a Wipro LED Smart Color Bulb at just Rs. 150 extra. If you're in the market for something more compact, fret not — the new Echo Pop is the perfect choice for you since it's designed to be seated in smaller spaces. Bear in mind that it's got a flat-facing surface, so the audio is only projected from the frontal mesh, just like a standard desk speaker. Unlike the Echo Dot, the less-expensive Pop comes in more colour options as well and is available at a 41 percent discount for Rs. 2,949. There's also the Amazon Echo Show 8, which adds a display screen to the speaker. This is clearly the most expensive of the bunch, costing Rs. 8,649 (42 percent off and comes with a Mi smart bulb). This limited-time offer closes at 9:30 pm.

Here are the Top Deals on Echo Speakers During Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale

Product MRP Deal Price
Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock Rs. 5,499 Rs. 3,249
Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock + Wipro Smart LED Bulb combo Rs. 7,598 Rs. 3,399
Echo Pop Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,949
Echo Pop + Wipro Smart LED Bulb combo Rs. 7,098 Rs. 3,099
Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) + Mi LED Smart Bulb Rs. 14,998 Rs. 8,649

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Dot (4th Gen) with clock
Color Blue, White
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Display included Yes
Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon Echo Pop

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Pop
Color Black, Green, Purple, White
Network connectivity Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
Display included No
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)
Color Black, White
Display included Yes
Further reading: amazon great indian festival 2023, amazon great indian festival 2023 sale, amazon great indian festival 2023 discounts, amazon great indian festival sale, amazon sale, amazon echo offers, amazon echo dot, amazon echo pop, amazon echo show, sale offers 2023
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
