Apple TV, Amazon’s AWS and Alexa Back Up After Thousands of Users Experience Outage

Downdetector showed more than 16,000 reports about Alexa at the peak of the disruption.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 April 2023 10:50 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple TV was down for 6,000 users at the peak of the outage

  • Alexa was down for thousands of users in the United States
  • Alexa is now operating normally
  • Apple users had reported issues with Apple Support and iCloud

Amazon.com said its cloud computing division Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its voice assistant service Alexa were back online after a brief outage on Sunday. Downdetector, an outage tracking website, also reported Apple TV to be down for several users.

Alexa was down for thousands of users in the United States, according to Downdetector, while hundreds of users reported issues with accessing AWS. Users also reported issues accessing Amazon's mobile app.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors, showed more than 16,000 reports about Alexa at the peak of the disruption.

Alexa is now operating normally, an Amazon spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

AWS on its website said services have recovered from an issue in which AWS users were unable to complete the account signup process and were receiving error messages regarding their billing console.

AWS's billing console helps to manage ongoing payments and payment methods registered to AWS accounts, according to its website.

Apple's TV platform was also back up after an outage of a few hours for thousands of users in the United States late on Saturday, according to Downdetector.com.

The platform was down for 6,000 users at the peak of the outage, Downdetector.com showed.

Users also reported facing issues with other Apple services like Apple Support and iCloud late on Saturday.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment regarding the cause of the outage or whether other services were impacted as indicated by Downdetector.

Last week, Apple users had reported issues with streaming Apple Music briefly.

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

