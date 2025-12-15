Technology News
Alexa's Popular Requests in 2025 Included K-Pop, Bollywood, Podcasts and Details About Celebrities

APT. by Rose and Bruno Mars was among the most requested songs via Alexa and Amazon Music in 2025.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 December 2025 15:02 IST
Alexa's Popular Requests in 2025 Included K-Pop, Bollywood, Podcasts and Details About Celebrities

Photo Credit: Amazon

Indian users asked Alexa about the net worth, relationship and height of public figures in 2025

Highlights
  • Amazon has disclosed Alexa's most asked questions in 2025
  • Most requested podcasts include The Horror Show by Khooni Monday
  • Users frequently ask about political leaders and geography
Amazon has shared insights about what Indian users asked Alexa most in 2025. The voice assistant saw a surge in queries around K-pop stars like BTS, Jennie, and Blackpink. Indian users also frequently asked about celebrities such as Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Shah Rukh Khan. Artists like Arijit Singh, Pritam, Shreya Ghoshal, Bruno Mars, and Rose topped the list of most requested artists on Alexa and Amazon Music in 2025. The tech giant says Indian users also turned to the Alexa for general knowledge and updates on political figures. In the podcast space, the most requested channels this year include The Horror Show by Khooni Monday and The Desi Crime Podcast.

Top Alexa Requests in India for 2025

The ecommerce giant revealed the most popular queries made to Alexa in India this year, showing the interests of users across English, Hindi, and Hinglish. The K-pop artists BTS, Jennie, and Blackpink were the most searched global music artists on the platform.

International artists like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and Michael Jackson also topped the list. Indian artists like Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, and Shankar Mahadevan topped the list of most-played artists on Alexa in India.

The song APT. by Rose and Bruno Mars was among the songs requested most via Alexa and Amazon Music. Sapphire by Ed Sheeran, Shaky by Sanju Rathod and G-SPXRK, Saiyaara, and Sahiba by Aditya Rikhari also topped the request charts of Alexa this year. Artists including Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Pritam remained favourites on Alexa and Amazon Music.

Amazon says popular podcast requests were made about The Horror Show by Khooni Monday, The Desi Crime Podcast, The Ranveer Show, Finshots Daily, Raj Shamani's Figuring Out, and The Stories of Mahabharata.

Additionally, Indian users kept Alexa busy with questions about the net worth, relationship and height of public figures like Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, Ed Sheeran, Sundar Pichai, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Amitabh Bachchan. Requests related to the wealth of Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jeff Bezos and Gautam Adani also dominated Alexa requests this year.

Further, Amazon notes that users frequently ask about political leaders, population and geography. Questions like “Alexa, who is the Prime Minister of India? and "Alexa, who is the President of the United States? was commonly heard.

Further reading: Amazon Alexa, Amazon Alexa 2025, Amazon, Alexa Top Requests 2025
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
