Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Echo Show 11 Launched in India With 11-inch Display Alongside Echo Show 8: Price, Features

Powered by the proprietary AZ3 Pro chipset, the Echo Show 11 brings a new Alexa home screen experience.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 January 2026 10:00 IST
Amazon Echo Show 11 Launched in India With 11-inch Display Alongside Echo Show 8: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 were launched in the global markets in October 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Echo Show 11 is powered by Amazon’s custom AZ3 Pro chipset
  • Omnisense sensors enable smarter routines and presence detection
  • Echo Show 11 supports spatial audio with upgraded stereo speakers
Advertisement

The Amazon Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 were launched in India on Tuesday, nearly three months after their global debut. The latest smart home devices from the e-commerce giant are powered by the company's custom-designed silicon chip, dubbed AZ3 Pro and AZ3. They sports 11-inch and 8.79-inch full HD touchscreen displays, which allows users to view connected camera feeds, access favourite devices, and switch between different modes. The Amazon Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 also come with a new audio architecture and a 13-megapixel camera.

Amazon Echo Show 11, Echo Show 8 Price in India, Availability

The Amazon Echo Show 11 price in India is set at Rs. 26,999. It is available in Glacier White and Graphite colourways. Meanwhile, the Echo Show 8 is priced at Rs. 23,999. The smart home devices can be purchased via the Amazon India website, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital and Croma offline stores across the country.

Amazon Echo Show 11, Echo Show 8 Features, Specifications

The Amazon Echo Show 11 sports a 10.95-inch full HD (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) touchscreen display. The smart home device measures 72 x 100 x 50mm in terms of dimensions and tips the scales at 1,302g. It has a premium 3D knit fabric finish. The Echo Show 8, meanwhile, has an 8.7-inch screen.

Powered by the proprietary AZ3 and AZ3 Pro chipsets, the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11, respectively, bring a new Alexa+ home screen experience. They run on the new operating system, dubbed Vega. As per the company, the new Echo Show lineup provides glanceable information and personalised content, including follow-ups based on recent conversations, information based on the user's interests, and personalised notifications. However, the Alexa+ service is yet to be introduced in India.

The smart home devices are equipped with a 13-megapixel camera with Visual ID, which allows them to recognise when the user walks up to the device, greet them and display the relevant information. They can also pair compatible security cameras and video doorbells with the Alexa device.

With voice recognition capabilities, the Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 can be used to set reminders, create shopping lists, add items to to-do lists, set alarms, get information about weather or upcoming sports events, and more, using simple voice commands beginning with “Alexa” or “Hey Alexa” prompts.

Amazon has equipped the Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 with its new sensor platform dubbed Omnisense. It uses sensors to provide more personalised and helpful routines. For example, users can set temperature as a trigger in a routine to have Alexa automatically activate smart fans or adjust the smart blinds. The smart home devices also come with enhanced presence detection, recognising when a user has entered a space, taking actions like turning on the lights or providing weather updates.

For media consumption, the Amazon Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 feature the same front-facing stereo speakers developed for the new Echo Studio, along with a custom woofer. They have spatial audio support, too. Amazon has revamped the media control centre, which now allows users to browse music, ambient sounds, podcasts, and more, in dedicated pages. They can also conversationally search for and discover music using Alexa+.

Amazon says the Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 are built with multiple layers of privacy controls. There is a dedicated microphone toggle, and in-app and on-device camera controls. Users can view and delete recordings in the Alexa app, too.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Echo Show 11, Amazon Echo Show 11 Price in India, Amazon Echo Show 11 Features, Amazon Echo Show 11 Specifications, Amazon, Alexa
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Global RAM Shortage Is Reportedly Causing GPU, Storage Drive Prices to Skyrocket
Google Pixel 10a Price and Storage Configurations Reportedly Leaked Alongside Colourways
Amazon Echo Show 11 Launched in India With 11-inch Display Alongside Echo Show 8: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioHotstar Announces Monthly Subscription Plans Across All Tiers
  2. iQOO 15R Will Be Launched in India Soon, Company Confirms
  3. Amazon's New Echo Show 11 Debuts in India With These Features
  4. Here's How Much the Realme P4 Power Could Cost in India
  5. Google Pixel 10a Leak Suggests No Price Hike Over Pixel 9a
  6. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri OTT Release Reportedly Revealed Online
  7. Infinix Note Edge Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 , 6,500mAh Battery
  8. Realme Neo 8 Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of January 22 Launch
  9. Google Adds New Feature in Gemini App for Providing Quick Replies: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 May Sport a Smaller Crease Using This Technology
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme P4 Power 5G India Launch Date Announced; 10,001mAh Battery Confirmed
  2. OpenAI Will Reportedly Unveil Its First AI Device Later This Year
  3. iQOO 15R Teased to Launch in India Soon; Dual Cameras, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  4. Google Introducing New 'Answer Now' Button in Gemini for Fast Responses: Report
  5. OnePlus 16 Tipped to Launch With 200-Megapixel Camera, Upgraded Display and 9,000mAh Battery
  6. Amazon Echo Show 11 Launched in India With 11-inch Display Alongside Echo Show 8: Price, Features
  7. Google Pixel 10a Price and Storage Configurations Reportedly Leaked Alongside Colourways
  8. Global RAM Shortage Is Reportedly Causing GPU, Storage Drive Prices to Skyrocket
  9. Viruses and Bacteria Evolve Differently in Space, ISS Study Finds
  10. Rockstar Games Said to Have Granted a Terminally Ill Fan's Wish to Play GTA 6
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »