The Amazon Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 were launched in India on Tuesday, nearly three months after their global debut. The latest smart home devices from the e-commerce giant are powered by the company's custom-designed silicon chip, dubbed AZ3 Pro and AZ3. They sports 11-inch and 8.79-inch full HD touchscreen displays, which allows users to view connected camera feeds, access favourite devices, and switch between different modes. The Amazon Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 also come with a new audio architecture and a 13-megapixel camera.

Amazon Echo Show 11, Echo Show 8 Price in India, Availability

The Amazon Echo Show 11 price in India is set at Rs. 26,999. It is available in Glacier White and Graphite colourways. Meanwhile, the Echo Show 8 is priced at Rs. 23,999. The smart home devices can be purchased via the Amazon India website, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital and Croma offline stores across the country.

Amazon Echo Show 11, Echo Show 8 Features, Specifications

The Amazon Echo Show 11 sports a 10.95-inch full HD (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) touchscreen display. The smart home device measures 72 x 100 x 50mm in terms of dimensions and tips the scales at 1,302g. It has a premium 3D knit fabric finish. The Echo Show 8, meanwhile, has an 8.7-inch screen.

Powered by the proprietary AZ3 and AZ3 Pro chipsets, the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 11, respectively, bring a new Alexa+ home screen experience. They run on the new operating system, dubbed Vega. As per the company, the new Echo Show lineup provides glanceable information and personalised content, including follow-ups based on recent conversations, information based on the user's interests, and personalised notifications. However, the Alexa+ service is yet to be introduced in India.

The smart home devices are equipped with a 13-megapixel camera with Visual ID, which allows them to recognise when the user walks up to the device, greet them and display the relevant information. They can also pair compatible security cameras and video doorbells with the Alexa device.

With voice recognition capabilities, the Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 can be used to set reminders, create shopping lists, add items to to-do lists, set alarms, get information about weather or upcoming sports events, and more, using simple voice commands beginning with “Alexa” or “Hey Alexa” prompts.

Amazon has equipped the Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 with its new sensor platform dubbed Omnisense. It uses sensors to provide more personalised and helpful routines. For example, users can set temperature as a trigger in a routine to have Alexa automatically activate smart fans or adjust the smart blinds. The smart home devices also come with enhanced presence detection, recognising when a user has entered a space, taking actions like turning on the lights or providing weather updates.

For media consumption, the Amazon Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 feature the same front-facing stereo speakers developed for the new Echo Studio, along with a custom woofer. They have spatial audio support, too. Amazon has revamped the media control centre, which now allows users to browse music, ambient sounds, podcasts, and more, in dedicated pages. They can also conversationally search for and discover music using Alexa+.

Amazon says the Echo Show 11 and Echo Show 8 are built with multiple layers of privacy controls. There is a dedicated microphone toggle, and in-app and on-device camera controls. Users can view and delete recordings in the Alexa app, too.