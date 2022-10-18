The Assam government on Monday signed seven agreements in various fields with a host of corporate giants, including Microsoft, Google, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Tata group firms. The MOUs were signed on behalf of the government by the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM). The Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training executed an MoU with Info Edge (India), better known as Naukri.com, in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, other state ministers and senior officials. The Assam Tourism Development Corporation inked pacts with the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Tata Strive Skill Development Initiatives of Tata Community Initiative Trust and the Indian Hotels Company.

Meanwhile, the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) also signed an MoU with Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam's Green Energy Limited for the generation of 1,000MW of solar power.

The MoU with Microsoft will pave the way for building the capacity of the youths in Assam Skill Development Centres across the state. Microsoft through its modules of MDSP (Microsoft Diversity Skilling Programme) will provide intervention for under-served youths to ensure their active participation in the workforce.

The objective of the MoU with Google India is to support the Government of Assam in skilling youths with job-ready digital and business skills. The Google Career Certificate Course will provide an enabling job connection to skilled youths via a cohort of potential employers.

L&T will offer knowledge and support for establishing training setup and executing greenfield projects in the construction sector, while the objective of the MoU with the Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) is to mobilise the unemployed youths of Assam for skill training. Besides skilling the unemployed youths, placement will be provided for industrial jobs within one month of training completion.

The agreement with Naukri.com will provide an online platform for unemployed youths to have their profile uploaded to the digital domain to attract prospective employers, while the MoU between APDCL and SJVNL Green Energy Limited (SGEL) will aim at the development of solar power projects with 1000 MW installed capacity.

Meanwhile, the pact signed between Assam Tourism Development Corporation and Tata Strive Skill Development Initiatives and others will set up a hospitality skill centre of excellence for the training of the youth of the state.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.