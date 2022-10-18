Technology News
loading

Assam Government Signs 7 MOUs with Microsoft, Google, Tata Group, More: All Details

The Government of Assam signed an MOU with Google India for help in skilling youths with job-ready digital and business skills.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 18 October 2022 12:21 IST
Assam Government Signs 7 MOUs with Microsoft, Google, Tata Group, More: All Details

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Ronald Candonga

The MOUs were signed on behalf of the government by the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM)

Highlights
  • Assam government signed 7 agreements in various fields with tech firms
  • Placement will be provided for industrial jobs
  • Microsoft, Google, L&T and Tata group firms will work with the government

The Assam government on Monday signed seven agreements in various fields with a host of corporate giants, including Microsoft, Google, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Tata group firms. The MOUs were signed on behalf of the government by the Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM). The Directorate of Employment and Craftsmen Training executed an MoU with Info Edge (India), better known as Naukri.com, in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, other state ministers and senior officials. The Assam Tourism Development Corporation inked pacts with the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Tata Strive Skill Development Initiatives of Tata Community Initiative Trust and the Indian Hotels Company.

Meanwhile, the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) also signed an MoU with Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam's Green Energy Limited for the generation of 1,000MW of solar power.

The MoU with Microsoft will pave the way for building the capacity of the youths in Assam Skill Development Centres across the state. Microsoft through its modules of MDSP (Microsoft Diversity Skilling Programme) will provide intervention for under-served youths to ensure their active participation in the workforce.

The objective of the MoU with Google India is to support the Government of Assam in skilling youths with job-ready digital and business skills. The Google Career Certificate Course will provide an enabling job connection to skilled youths via a cohort of potential employers.

L&T will offer knowledge and support for establishing training setup and executing greenfield projects in the construction sector, while the objective of the MoU with the Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC) is to mobilise the unemployed youths of Assam for skill training. Besides skilling the unemployed youths, placement will be provided for industrial jobs within one month of training completion.

The agreement with Naukri.com will provide an online platform for unemployed youths to have their profile uploaded to the digital domain to attract prospective employers, while the MoU between APDCL and SJVNL Green Energy Limited (SGEL) will aim at the development of solar power projects with 1000 MW installed capacity.

Meanwhile, the pact signed between Assam Tourism Development Corporation and Tata Strive Skill Development Initiatives and others will set up a hospitality skill centre of excellence for the training of the youth of the state.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Google, Larsen and Toubro, Tata Group, Assam Power Distribution Company Limited
OnePlus 11 Pro Tipped to Launch as OnePlus 11 in Q1 2023: All Details

Related Stories

Assam Government Signs 7 MOUs with Microsoft, Google, Tata Group, More: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  2. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  3. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  4. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  5. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  6. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  7. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  8. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  9. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  10. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.