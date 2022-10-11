Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Sued by Twitter Investor Over Fraudulent Buyout Flip-Flop, Public Attacks on Company

Musk has previously been sued at various points along the way in the Twitter buyout saga.

By Robert Burnson, Bloomberg |  Updated: 11 October 2022 12:04 IST
Elon Musk Sued by Twitter Investor Over Fraudulent Buyout Flip-Flop, Public Attacks on Company

Photo Credit: Reuters

Musk agreed last week to go ahead with his purchase of Twitter at the originally agreed-upon price

Highlights
  • Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter in April for $44 billion
  • Musk’s accusations about Twitter sunk its stock price, hurting investors
  • Musk may try to renegotiate the buyout deal with an $11 billion reduction

Elon Musk was sued by a Twitter investor who says the world's richest person's on-again-off-again purchase of the social media platform and his public attacks on the company were designed to manipulate its stock price. Giuseppe Pampena says that when Musk agreed last week to go ahead with his purchase of Twitter, at the originally agreed-upon price, he “essentially acknowledged that he had been bluffing all along” about backing out of the deal.

The flip-flops and Musk's accusations about Twitter sunk its stock price, hurting investors while all the while improving Musk's bargaining position, according to the securities class-action complaint filed Monday in federal court in San Francisco.

Musk offered to buy Twitter in April for $54.20 (roughly Rs. 4,500) per share, or $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3.6 lakh crore), but then announced he was pulling out of the deal three weeks later.

Then, “Musk proceeded to make statements, send tweets, and engage in conduct designed to create doubt about the deal and drive Twitter's stock down substantially in order to create leverage that Musk hoped to use to either back out of the purchase or re-negotiate the buyout price by as much as 25 percent which, if accomplished, would result in an $11 billion (roughly Rs. 91,000 crore) reduction in the buyout consideration,” according to the suit. “Musk's conduct was fraudulent and illegal.”

Musk has previously been sued at various points along the way in the Twitter buyout saga.

Representatives of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, the law firm that represents Musk in several legal matters including the Twitter buyout, didn't immediately respond outside regular business hours to a request for comment.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk
Visa, FTX Exchange Team Up to Bring Crypto Debit Cards in Over 40 Nations

Related Stories

Elon Musk Sued by Twitter Investor Over Fraudulent Buyout Flip-Flop, Public Attacks on Company
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  2. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  3. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  4. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  5. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  6. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  7. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  8. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  9. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  10. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.