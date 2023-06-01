Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Elon Musk Reclaims Position as World’s Richest Person After Bernard Arnault’s Louis Vuitton Shares Drop

Elon Musk Reclaims Position as World’s Richest Person After Bernard Arnault’s Louis Vuitton Shares Drop

Index data showed behind Musk and Arnault are Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates at $144 billion and $125 billion, respectively.

By ANI | Updated: 1 June 2023 19:25 IST
Elon Musk Reclaims Position as World’s Richest Person After Bernard Arnault’s Louis Vuitton Shares Drop

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The index is a daily ranking of the world's wealthiest people

Highlights
  • Musk's net worth was about $192 billion
  • Musk serves as Tesla CEO
  • Shares of Arnault's firm fell over 2 percent

Elon Musk has yet again claimed his position as the world's richest person after beating the CEO of the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton Bernard Arnault, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of Thursday, Musk's net worth was about $192 billion (roughly Rs. 15,82,483 crore), with Arnault's $187 billion (roughly Rs. 15,41,272 crore).

Index data showed behind Musk and Arnault are Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates at $144 billion (roughly Rs. 11,86,862 crore) and $125 billion (roughly Rs. 10,30,262 crore), respectively.

The index is a daily ranking of the world's wealthiest people. Details about the calculations are provided in the net worth analysis on each billionaire's profile page. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.

Tesla chief Musk is back on top of the list of wealthiest persons after shares of Arnault's firm fell over 2 percent in the latest trade.

The rise in Musk's wealth can also be partly attributed to the latest surge in Tesla stock prices. They rose about 89 percent so far in 2023, data showed.

Musk and Arnault have been neck-and-neck on the list of the richest people.

In December 2022, Bernard Arnault reportedly overtook the Tesla head when he was in the second spot for more than two months. Musk reclaimed again in late February. 

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

In December 2022, Bernard Arnault reportedly overtook the Tesla head when he was in the second spot for more than two months. Musk reclaimed again in late February.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Tesla, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos
Google Leads $36 Million Funding Round for Bengaluru-Based Satellite-Image Startup Pixxel

Related Stories

Elon Musk Reclaims Position as World’s Richest Person After Bernard Arnault’s Louis Vuitton Shares Drop
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S17 Series With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Check Price
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Display Size, Design Features Revealed: Check Details
  3. OnePlus Pad Review: Best Mid-Range Android Tablet?
  4. OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact Limited Edition India Launch Tipped: Details Here
  5. Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra Foldable Phones Debut: Check Price, Details
  6. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Key Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked: Check Here
  7. Redmi Note 12 5G Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 12,999
  8. Samsung OLED TVs With Pantone Certified Display Debut in India: See Price
  9. Why MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 Chip Might Debut Without Any 'Little' Cores
  10. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Complete Specifications Leaked: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Reclaims Position as World’s Richest Person After Bernard Arnault’s Louis Vuitton Shares Drop
  2. Google Leads $36 Million Funding Round for Bengaluru-Based Satellite-Image Startup Pixxel
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Base Variant Costs $469 to Manufacture: Counterpoint
  4. Apple Supplier Foxconn to Start iPhone Production in Bengaluru Plant by April 2024
  5. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 3.6-Inch Cover Display Launched; Razr 40 Tags Along
  6. WhatsApp Launches New Global Security Centre Page With 10 Indian Languages
  7. Lenovo Legion Pro Series Laptops Refreshed With 13th Gen Intel Core and Ryzen 7000 Series Processors
  8. Australian Version of 'The Office' Starring Felicity Ward in Development at Prime Video
  9. PlayStation Plus June 2023 Free Games: NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Trek to Yomi
  10. European Union, US Working Towards Common Code of Conduct for AI Amid Growing Privacy, Civil Liberties Concerns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.