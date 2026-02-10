Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Instagram to Reportedly Rival Snapchat With New ‘Instants’ App for Sending Disappearing Photos

Instagram to Reportedly Rival Snapchat With New ‘Instants’ App for Sending Disappearing Photos

Instagram says Instants is a way to share disappearing photos with friends.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 February 2026 09:00 IST
Instagram to Reportedly Rival Snapchat With New ‘Instants’ App for Sending Disappearing Photos

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Claudio Schwarz

The social media giant currently already offers several similar features like Vanish Mode

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The standalone app is reportedly internally codenamed Instants
  • References to Instants were spotted on Instagram’s “Also from Meta” page
  • Meta is also testing an Instagram DM feature with the same Instants name
Advertisement

Meta is said to be developing a new standalone app that is expected to rival Snapchat in terms of ephemeral communication. According to a report, the company confirmed that an internal prototype of the app, dubbed Instants, is in development that would allow users to send and receive disappearing photos and videos. The Meta-owned social media platform is reportedly also developing a new feature for Instagram with the same name and similar functionality.

Instagram's Snapchat Rival

The in-development standalone app is expected to be built on a similar premise as Snapchat. It would allow users to send disappearing photos and is currently in development as an internal prototype, a Meta spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider. However, it is not being tested externally.

According to mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who reverse engineers apps, Meta's new app is called Instants. A reference to the app is said to have been discovered on the Also from Meta page on Instagram, where Instants was listed as a way to share disappearing photos with friends.

The Meta spokesperson also reportedly confirmed that the social media platform is testing another new feature called Instants. Previously known as Shots, it is said to be available as a limited test to “some countries globally”.

As per the report, the in-development feature allows users to send disappearing media in their direct messages (DMs) inbox. The photo disappears once it is opened and expires after 24 hours of sending it. Instagram reportedly says that Instants can only be sent to followers you follow back” and cannot be edited.

This is not the first time that the Meta-owned platform has begun testing a feature linked to disappearing messages. Multiple features already exist within Instagram's direct messaging system that allow messages or media to vanish after a certain period of time. For example, Instagram supports disappearing photos and videos through features such as “View Once” and Vanish Mode.

The move is expected to bring Instagram closer to Snapchat in terms of ephemeral communication. However, Meta has yet to reveal whether the feature will be rolled out or how the app might be implemented if it progresses beyond the prototype stage. Like other tech companies, Meta is also known to develop and evaluate a wide range of internal prototypes, many of which do not make it beyond internal testing or limited trials.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Features, Meta Platforms, Snapchat, Social media
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Gujarat Exchanges Letter of Intent With Starlink for High-Speed Internet Connectivity

Related Stories

Instagram to Reportedly Rival Snapchat With New ‘Instants’ App for Sending Disappearing Photos
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K14x 5G Launch Today: Know Price in India, Specifications and More
  2. WhatsApp Web Finally Introduces This Long-Awaited Feature for Some Users
  3. Google Pixel 10a Will Go on Sale in India via This E-Commerce Platform
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Leaked
  5. Microsoft Reportedly Working With OEMs to Build Affordable Xbox Consoles
  6. Discord Rolls Out Age Verification Globally, Introduces Teen Council
  7. Instagram Is Developing 'Instants' App for Sending Disappearing Photos
  8. Poco X8 Pro Bags Another Certification, Hinting at Imminent Debut
  9. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Launch
  10. Nuuk Ren Pro Vacuum Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Discord's Global Age Verification for Full Feature Access Will Roll Out in March; Company to Create Teen Council
  2. WhatsApp Web Finally Introduces Support for Voice and Video Calls for Some Users: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Leaked via Official Campaign Announcement
  4. Instagram to Reportedly Rival Snapchat With New ‘Instants’ App for Sending Disappearing Photos
  5. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More
  6. Oppo K14x 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
  7. Dark Matter May Not Exist, Study Suggests Gravity Works Differently at Cosmic Scales
  8. NASA’s SPHEREx Spots Interstellar Comet Flaring With Gas and Organic Molecules
  9. Gujarat Exchanges Letter of Intent With Starlink for High-Speed Internet Connectivity
  10. Sony WF-1000XM6 Key Features Leaked Ahead of February 12 Launch Event
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »