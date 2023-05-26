Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • G7 Officials to Hold First Meeting on AI Regulation Next Week, Will Look at Concerns Around ChatGPT Like Tools

G7 Officials to Hold First Meeting on AI Regulation Next Week, Will Look at Concerns Around ChatGPT-Like Tools

G7 leaders agreed to create an intergovernmental forum called the "Hiroshima AI process" to debate issues around fast-growing AI tools.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 May 2023 12:37 IST
G7 Officials to Hold First Meeting on AI Regulation Next Week, Will Look at Concerns Around ChatGPT-Like Tools

Photo Credit: Reuters

G7 government officials will hold the first working-level AI meeting on May 30

Highlights
  • Japan, as this year's chair of G7, "will lead the G7 discussion on AI
  • The EU is coming closer to enact the world's first major legislation on A
  • The G7 AI working group will seek input from the Organisation

Group of Seven (G7) nation officials will meet next week to consider problems posed by generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT, Japan said on Friday.

Leaders of the G7, which includes the United States, European Union, and Japan, last week agreed to create an intergovernmental forum called the "Hiroshima AI process" to debate issues around fast-growing AI tools.

G7 government officials will hold the first working-level AI meeting on May 30 and consider issues such as intellectual property protection, disinformation, and how the technology should be governed, Japan's communications minister, Takeaki Matsumoto, said.

The meeting comes as tech regulators worldwide gauge the impact of popular AI services like ChatGPT by Microsoft-backed OpenAI.

The EU is coming closer to enacting the world's first major legislation on AI, inspiring other governments to consider what rules should be applied to AI tools.

Japan, as this year's chair of G7, "will lead the G7 discussion on responsive use of the generative AI technology", Matsumoto said, adding the forum hoped to come up with suggestions for heads of state by year-end.

At last week's Hiroshima G7 summit, leaders also called for developing and adopting international technical standards to keep AI "trustworthy" and "in line with our shared democratic values".

The G7 AI working group will seek input from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Matsumoto told a regular press conference.  

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: G7, ChatGPT, AI, Microsoft
Citadel Season 2 Confirmed With Joe Russo Serving as Solo Director

Related Stories

G7 Officials to Hold First Meeting on AI Regulation Next Week, Will Look at Concerns Around ChatGPT-Like Tools
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 First Impressions: Flagship Specs, Killer Pricing
  2. Asus ZenFone 10 Price Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  3. Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro Will Reportedly Launch on This Date
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Will Launch in July With a Bigger Battery: Check Details
  5. Vivo S17 Series Design, Key Specifications Surface Online: See Here
  6. OnePlus 12 Launch Timeline and Specifications Leaked: See Details
  7. Xiaomi Civi 3 With 32-Megapixel Dual Front Camera Launched at This Price
  8. iQoo TWS Air Pro Earbuds With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  9. Realme GT Neo 6 Key Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  10. Croma Deals Corner: Our Top Picks for May
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y36 With 6.64-Inch Full-HD+ Display, 44W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. India Smartwatch Shipments Grew 121 Percent YoY in Q1 2023, Fire-Boltt Now in Second Place Globally: Counterpoint
  3. Younger Generations of Traders Favour AI Advancements in Crypto, Web3 Sector: KuCoin Report
  4. ChatGPT Parent OpenAI Announces $100,000 Grant for Ideas on AI Governance to Address Bias
  5. Blockchain.com CEO Says US Debt Default Would Hit Cryptocurrencies Initially
  6. Asus ZenFone 10 Price Unofficially Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: All Details
  7. G7 Officials to Hold First Meeting on AI Regulation Next Week, Will Look at Concerns Around ChatGPT-Like Tools
  8. Citadel Season 2 Confirmed With Joe Russo Serving as Solo Director
  9. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Remain Sluggish Despite Small Gains; Losses Strike Stablecoins
  10. Canada to Investigate Data Collection by ChatGPT Parent OpenAI Amid Privacy Concerns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.