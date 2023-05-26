Technology News

Canada to Investigate Data Collection by ChatGPT Parent OpenAI Amid Privacy Concerns

Canadian Regulators will investigate if OpenAI has obtained consent for the collection, use and disclosure of personal information.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 May 2023 12:01 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The launch of chatbot sensation ChatGPT has fueled an AI race

Canadian privacy regulators are launching a joint investigation into ChatGPT-parent OpenAI's data collection and usage, becoming the latest major government to take a closer look at the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

The federal privacy regulator, along with counterparts in Quebec, British Columbia, and Alberta, will investigate if OpenAI has obtained consent for the collection, use, and disclosure of personal information of residents via ChatGPT, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada said on Thursday.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The launch of chatbot sensation ChatGPT has fueled an AI race among tech giants such as Alphabet and Meta, leaving governments in a tough spot as they mull laws to govern the use of the radically new technology.

ChatGPT can generate articles, essays, jokes, and even poetry in response to prompts. OpenAI, a private company backed by Microsoft, made it available to the public for free in late November.

Canada's probe will also look into whether the company has respected "its obligations with respect to openness and transparency, access, accuracy, and accountability".

"As this is an active investigation, no additional details are available," the commissioner's office said, adding that the findings of the investigation would be reported publicly. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023  

