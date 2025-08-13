Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 was unveiled in the US on Wednesday as the world's first OLED gaming monitor with a 500Hz refresh rate. The company has also unveiled two additional gaming monitors in the country — 37-inch and 40-inch versions of the Odyssey G7. The 500Hz display is aimed at gamers who aim for seamless performance during long sessions. The Odyssey G7 series curved gaming monitors offer immersive gameplay with a 1000R curvature. The compnay has yet to announce any plans to launch these models in India

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6, Refreshed Odyssey G7 Price

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 price in the US is set at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 87,600), while the 37-inch and 40-inch Odyssey G7 monitors are priced at $899.99 (roughly Rs. 78,700) and $1,199.99 (roughly Rs. 1,05,000), respectively.

Samsung says that all three gaming monitors will be available for purchase via the Samsung US website.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 Features, Specifications

According to Samsung, the new Odyssey OLED G6 is a 27-inch Quad HD (2,560×1,440 pixels) QD-OLED gaming monitor with a variable refresh rate of up to 500Hz, a peak brightness of up to 1,000nits, a typical brightness of 300 nits and a rapid 0.03ms response time. The display carries HDR10+ Gaming and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certifications, and features UL's Glare Free coating to minimise reflections and glare. It features Black Equaliser, Eye Saver Mode and Flicker-Free technology support.

The monitor comes with Samsung OLED Safeguard+ burn-in protection. This features an in-built dynamic cooling system, including pulsating heat pipes and graphite sheets. Connectivity options include two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, a 3.5mm headphone jack, one USB 3.2 Type-B port, and two USB 3.2 Type-A ports.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 monitor also supports Super Arena Gaming UX and a Virtual Aim Point for an improved gaming experience. It is Pantone Validated for accurate colours, has RGB lighting on the back, and a stand with height, pivot, swivel, and tilt adjustments. It also supports VESA 100 × 100 mounts.

Samsung Odyssey G7 Features, Specifications

The 37-inch Odyssey G7 gaming monitor has a curved VA panel, with a 4K resolution, a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 1000R curvature. The 40-inch variant also uses a curved VA panel but features a wider 21:9 aspect ratio and a faster 180Hz refresh rate, while maintaining the same 1000R curvature. Both models provide a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, delivering deep blacks and vibrant colours.

The Samsung Odyssey G7 series monitors are certified with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and support HDR10, HDR10+ Gaming, and VESA DisplayHDR 600. They also include features such as Black Equaliser, Core Sync, Off Timer Plus, Super Arena Gaming UX, and Virtual Aim Point for enhanced gaming performance.

The 40-inch variant of the Samsung Odyssey G7 supports split-screen with picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture modes. Both 37-inch and 40-inch monitors are equipped with two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, one 3.5mm headphone port, one USB 3.2 Type-B upstream port, and two USB 3.2 Type-A downstream ports for connectivity. They ship with height-adjustable stands that have swivel and tilt adjustments.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.