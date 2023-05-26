Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Microsoft President Says Deepfakes Are Biggest Concern Around AI, Steps Needed to Curb AI Driven Fraud

Microsoft President Says Deepfakes Are Biggest Concern Around AI, Steps Needed to Curb AI-Driven Fraud

Microsoft president Brad Smith called for steps to ensure that people know when a photo or video is real and when it is generated by AI.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 May 2023 10:38 IST
Microsoft President Says Deepfakes Are Biggest Concern Around AI, Steps Needed to Curb AI-Driven Fraud

Photo Credit: Reuters

Brad Smith called for licensing for the most critical forms of AI

Highlights
  • Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI called for global cooperation on AI
  • OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT is backed by Microsoft
  • Lawmakers in Washington have been struggling to pass law to control AI

Microsoft President Brad Smith said Thursday that his biggest concern around artificial intelligence was deep fakes, realistic looking but false content.

In a speech in Washington aimed at addressing the issue of how best to regulate AI, which went from wonky to widespread with the arrival of OpenAI's ChatGPT, Smith called for steps to ensure that people know when a photo or video is real and when it is generated by AI, potentially for nefarious purposes.

"We're going have to address the issues around deep fakes. We're going to have to address in particular what we worry about most foreign cyber influence operations, the kinds of activities that are already taking place by the Russian government, the Chinese, the Iranians," he said.

"We need to take steps to protect against the alteration of legitimate content with an intent to deceive or defraud people through the use of AI."

Smith also called for licensing for the most critical forms of AI with "obligations to protect the security, physical security, cybersecurity, national security."

"We will need a new generation of export controls, at least the evolution of the export controls we have, to ensure that these models are not stolen or not used in ways that would violate the country's export control requirements," he said.

For weeks, lawmakers in Washington have struggled with what laws to pass to control AI even as companies large and small have raced to bring increasingly versatile AI to market.

Last week, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT, told a Senate panel in his first appearance before Congress that the use of AI interfering with election integrity is a "significant area of concern", adding that it needs regulation.

Altman, whose OpenAI is backed by Microsoft, also called for global cooperation on AI and incentives for safety compliance.

Smith also argued in the speech, and in a blog post issued on Thursday, that people needed to be held accountable for any problems caused by AI and he urged lawmakers to ensure that safety brakes be put on AI used to control the electric grid, water supply and other critical infrastructure so that humans remain in control.

He urged use of a "Know Your Customer"-style system for developers of powerful AI models to keep tabs on how their technology is used and to inform the public of what content AI is creating so they can identify faked videos.

Some proposals being considered on Capitol Hill would focus on AI that may put people's lives or livelihoods at risk, like in medicine and finance. Others are pushing for rules to ensure AI is not used to discriminate or violate civil rights.

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, AI, OpenAI, ChatGPT
Elon Musk's Neuralink Says It Has FDA Approval for Study of Brain Implants in Humans

Related Stories

Microsoft President Says Deepfakes Are Biggest Concern Around AI, Steps Needed to Curb AI-Driven Fraud
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 First Impressions: Flagship Specs, Killer Pricing
  2. Asus ZenFone 10 Price Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  3. Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro Will Reportedly Launch on This Date
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Will Launch in July With a Bigger Battery: Check Details
  5. Vivo S17 Series Design, Key Specifications Surface Online: See Here
  6. OnePlus 12 Launch Timeline and Specifications Leaked: See Details
  7. Xiaomi Civi 3 With 32-Megapixel Dual Front Camera Launched at This Price
  8. iQoo TWS Air Pro Earbuds With Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  9. Realme GT Neo 6 Key Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  10. Croma Deals Corner: Our Top Picks for May
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y36 With 6.64-Inch Full-HD+ Display, 44W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. India Smartwatch Shipments Grew 121 Percent YoY in Q1 2023, Fire-Boltt Now in Second Place Globally: Counterpoint
  3. Younger Generations of Traders Favour AI Advancements in Crypto, Web3 Sector: KuCoin Report
  4. ChatGPT Parent OpenAI Announces $100,000 Grant for Ideas on AI Governance to Address Bias
  5. Blockchain.com CEO Says US Debt Default Would Hit Cryptocurrencies Initially
  6. Asus ZenFone 10 Price Unofficially Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: All Details
  7. G7 Officials to Hold First Meeting on AI Regulation Next Week, Will Look at Concerns Around ChatGPT-Like Tools
  8. Citadel Season 2 Confirmed With Joe Russo Serving as Solo Director
  9. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Remain Sluggish Despite Small Gains; Losses Strike Stablecoins
  10. Canada to Investigate Data Collection by ChatGPT Parent OpenAI Amid Privacy Concerns
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.