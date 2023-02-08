Technology News

Google AI Chatbot Bard Caught Providing Inaccurate Information in Company Ad

Google's launch event came a day after Microsoft unveiled plans to integrate AI chatbot ChatGPT into its Bing search engine and other products.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 February 2023 21:40 IST
Google announced the launch of Bard on February 6 on a blog post

Highlights
  • The error was spotted hours before Google hosted a launch event for Bard
  • Bard will seek knowledge based on the users' responses, web information
  • The tech giant posted a short GIF video of Bard in action

Google published an online advertisement in which its much-anticipated AI chatbot Bard delivered an inaccurate answer.

The tech giant posted a short GIF video of Bard in action via Twitter, describing the chatbot as a "launchpad for curiosity" that would help simplify complex topics.

In the advertisement, Bard is given the prompt: "What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) can I tell my 9-year old about?"

Bard responds with a number of answers, including one suggesting the JWST was used to take the very first pictures of a planet outside the Earth's solar system, or exoplanets. This is inaccurate.

The first pictures of exoplanets were taken by the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (VLT) in 2004, as confirmed by NASA.

The error was spotted hours before Google hosted a launch event for Bard in Paris, where senior executive Prabhakar Raghavan promised that users would use the technology to interact with information in "entirely new ways".

Raghavan presented Bard on Wednesday as the future of the company, telling audience members that by using generative AI, "the only limit to search will be your imagination".

Google's launch event came one day after Microsoft unveiled plans to integrate its rival AI chatbot ChatGPT into its Bing search engine and other products.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It announced the launch of Bard on Monday.

Bard will seek knowledge based on the responses provided by the users, as well as the information available on web. The company is initially rolling out the AI system for testers along with lightweight model version of LaMDA.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

 

