Google's Play Store now allows alternative payment methods in the US, following an injunction resulting from the Epic vs. Google case. The tech giant announced the changes to its Play Store policies to comply with the court's ruling. With the latest update, the use of Google Play Billing will not be mandatory for app developers in the US. Additionally, they can offer alternative in-app payment methods. It also allows developers to communicate with users about app pricing and availability outside the Play Store. Until now, Google's policies have restricted developers from using external payment methods within their apps.

Play Store Offers More Flexibility to Developers, But Only in the US

The tech giant has detailed its Play Store policy changes via its support website, confirming that it can no longer prevent developers from informing users about app availability or pricing outside the Play Store. Additionally, developers are now allowed to provide direct links for downloading apps or doing transactions outside of Google Play.

Google also said that it will not require the use of Google Play Billing in apps distributed on the Google Play Store, or "prohibit the use of in-app payment methods other than Google Play Billing". Further, the developers won't be required to set pricing based on whether Google Play Billing is used.

Additionally, communication about third-party payment methods other than Google Play Billing within apps is now permitted. These changes take effect on the US Play Store from Wednesday, October 29.

The policy changes stem from a court order in Google's ongoing legal dispute with Epic Games. These are currently applicable only within the US. The injunction issued by the court will be effective until November 1, 2027.

"In the near future, we will share more program requirements and business model changes to preserve user trust and safety in the ecosystem, based on feedback from the developer and user community", the company said.

Google prevents developers from communicating with users about better prices and payment options outside the Play Store. It also mandated that apps use Google Play Billing for transactions within apps on the Play Store, guaranteeing that Google will get the commission on every purchase.

The changes to the Google Play Store come on the heels of a similar decision related to the US App Store, which took effect earlier this year.