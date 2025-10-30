Technology News
English Edition

Google Brings Major Changes to Play Store Operations in the US After Epic Games Ruling

Google now allow developers to communicate about third-party payment methods other than Google Play Billing within apps.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 October 2025 13:57 IST
Google Brings Major Changes to Play Store Operations in the US After Epic Games Ruling

The policy changes stem from a court order in Google’s ongoing legal dispute with Epic Games

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Google earlier mandated Play Billing for transactions within apps
  • Injunction issued by US court will be effective until November 1, 2027
  • Changes will take effect on the US Play Store beginning October 29
Advertisement

Google's Play Store now allows alternative payment methods in the US, following an injunction resulting from the Epic vs. Google case. The tech giant announced the changes to its Play Store policies to comply with the court's ruling. With the latest update, the use of Google Play Billing will not be mandatory for app developers in the US. Additionally, they can offer alternative in-app payment methods. It also allows developers to communicate with users about app pricing and availability outside the Play Store. Until now, Google's policies have restricted developers from using external payment methods within their apps.

Play Store Offers More Flexibility to Developers, But Only in the US

The tech giant has detailed its Play Store policy changes via its support website, confirming that it can no longer prevent developers from informing users about app availability or pricing outside the Play Store. Additionally, developers are now allowed to provide direct links for downloading apps or doing transactions outside of Google Play. 

Google also said that it will not require the use of Google Play Billing in apps distributed on the Google Play Store, or "prohibit the use of in-app payment methods other than Google Play Billing". Further, the developers won't be required to set pricing based on whether Google Play Billing is used.

Additionally, communication about third-party payment methods other than Google Play Billing within apps is now permitted. These changes take effect on the US Play Store from Wednesday, October 29.

The policy changes stem from a court order in Google's ongoing legal dispute with Epic Games. These are currently applicable only within the US. The injunction issued by the court will be effective until November 1, 2027.

"In the near future, we will share more program requirements and business model changes to preserve user trust and safety in the ecosystem, based on feedback from the developer and user community", the company said.

Google prevents developers from communicating with users about better prices and payment options outside the Play Store. It also mandated that apps use Google Play Billing for transactions within apps on the Play Store, guaranteeing that Google will get the commission on every purchase.

The changes to the Google Play Store come on the heels of a similar decision related to the US App Store, which took effect earlier this year.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Play Store, Google Play, Epic Games, Google Play Billing
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Top OTT Releases of the Week (Oct 27- Nov 2): Kantara: Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1, Idli Kadai, The Witcher Season 4, and More
How to Convert Excel Files to PDF: A Step-by-Step Guide

Related Stories

Google Brings Major Changes to Play Store Operations in the US After Epic Games Ruling
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X300 Series Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Instagram Lets Some Users 'Tune' Their Reels Algorithm
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched With Glyph Light At This Price
  4. Oppo Find X9 Series Confirmed to Be Available in India via Flipkart
  5. Top OTT Releases of the Week: Kantara Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1, Idli Kadai, and More
  6. Bitcoin's Price Continues to Fall as Markets React to US Fed Rate Cut
  7. Stray is Coming to PS Plus Essential Tier in November
  8. Microsoft Azure Outage: What Caused the Issue, How It Was Resolved
  9. Vivo S50 Pro Mini Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Lava Agni 4 With Metal Design and Flat Edges Teased Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 8 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India in November; Will Go on Sale via Flipkart
  2. Samsung Wallet Updated With UPI Onboarding and Support for Biometric Payments
  3. OpenAI Lays Groundwork for Juggernaut IPO at Up to $1 Trillion Valuation
  4. Lava Agni 4 Teased to Feature Metal Design and Flat Edges, Could Launch in India Soon
  5. Bitcoin’s Price Continues to Fall as Markets React to US Fed Rate Cut
  6. PS Plus Monthly Games for November Include Stray, EA Sports WRC 24 and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
  7. Vivo S50 Pro Mini Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of China Launch; Could Debut Globally as Vivo X300 FE
  8. Google Confirms Gemini 3 AI Model Release Timeline: Tipped to Offer Improved Reasoning
  9. Google Brings Major Changes to Play Store Operations in the US After Epic Games Ruling
  10. Grammarly Rebrands to Superhuman, Introduces New Agentic AI Assistant
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »