Chrome for Android Finally Adopts Google's Material 3 Expressive Design Language With Latest Update

Unlike other Google apps, the updated design on Chrome doesn't include enlarged UI elements.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 October 2025 11:07 IST
Chrome for Android Finally Adopts Google’s Material 3 Expressive Design Language With Latest Update

Photo Credit: Google

Google Chrome 141 also updates the address bar with Material 3 Expressive design elements

Highlights
  • Chrome for Android gets Material 3 Expressive redesign
  • Chrome 141 for Android brings improvements to the three-dot menu
  • Google Chrome seems to have tweaked the tabs view in Chrome 141
Google Chrome is reportedly getting Google's Material 3 Expressive user interface (UI) redesign on Android. The latest design is said to be rolling out with Google Chrome version 141 and enabled via a server-side update. The refreshed UI brings the app's design in line with other Google apps that have already adopted the new design language, such as Google Keep and Messages. With the latest update, Chrome's three-dot menu on Android now uses new icons for actions such as Forward, Download, Bookmark, and Refresh. The Bookmark icon gets a redesign in the new version.

Google Chrome's Material 3 Expressive Update Brings a Redesigned Address Bar 

As reported by 9to5Google, Google Chrome for Android is getting a visual refresh starting with version 141. The server-side update, which began rolling out in late August, has now been reportedly arrived  on several users' devices. It brings subtle design updates to the browser, as part of Google's Material 3 Expressive design language.

Chrome 141 for Android brings improvements to the three-dot menu. Tapping the menu will now bring Forward, Bookmark, Download, Site Info, and Refresh actions. These are placed in circular containers at the top. When a user visits a bookmarked page, the star icon switches to a rounded square, distinguishing it from its counterparts.

Google has reportedly tweaked the tabs view in Chrome 141 for the Android version. In the updated Tab Grid view, the ‘New Tab' (+) button now appears in a rounded square with a Dynamic Colour background. The tabs, Incognito tabs, and groups switcher now feature a clearer, rounded square container. Additionally, Tab Groups are now displayed in the selected theme colour.

Chrome 141 is also said to have modified the address bar in the Material 3 Expressive design. For some devices, the Omnibox features a segmented progress indicator with rounded corners as pages load, though this design update hasn't fully rolled out yet.

The report notes that Chrome hasn't increased button sizes while incorporating the Material 3 Expressive elements. As a result, the UI is said to be compact compared to other updated Google apps. This latest refresh follows similar rollouts across major Google apps like Gmail, Messages and Google Home, continuing the broader shift to Google's latest design language.

Google Chrome, Google Chrome for Android, Material 3 Expressive Design, Google Chrome for Android Update, Chrome 141, Google
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Chrome for Android Finally Adopts Google’s Material 3 Expressive Design Language With Latest Update
