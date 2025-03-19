Technology News
English Edition

India's Vodafone Idea Explores Partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink

Last week, Musk's SpaceX signed deals with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to bring Starlink's internet services to India.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 March 2025 18:52 IST
India's Vodafone Idea Explores Partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink

Photo Credit: Reuters

Shares of Vodafone Idea rose nearly five percent on Wednesday

Highlights
  • Vodafone is still in the process of rolling out 5G services in India
  • In February it reportedly began 5G trials in Mumbai
  • Starlink awaits government approval to start India operations
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea is in exploratory talks with various satellite communication providers, including Starlink, the company said on Wednesday, a week after the Indian telecom firm's rivals signed deals with Elon Musk's company.

The mobile operator made the disclosure after Indian stock exchanges sought a clarification on its stock move and a report by local financial news website Moneycontrol earlier in the day.

Shares of Vodafone Idea rose nearly five percent on Wednesday.

"Our strategy is to provide services -- whether fixed or mobile -- in uncovered areas, where satellite makes perfect sense," Vodafone Idea Chief Technology Officer Jagbir Singh told Moneycontrol, as per the report.

"The other (strategy) is to provide fixed wireless broadband in rural areas and smaller towns, where it is expensive to roll out such services."

Last week, Musk's SpaceX signed deals with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to bring Starlink's internet services to India.

As part of the deals, the Indian operators will stock Starlink's equipment in their retail stores, giving the US-based satellite communication firm a direct distribution point in thousands of such outlets across the country.

The deals will be conditional on Starlink obtaining government approval to begin operations in the country.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Telecom, Vodafone Idea, Airtel, Jio, Elon Musk, Starlink, Satellite Internet
Naughty Dog Reportedly Taking Inspiration From Elden Ring for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Related Stories

India's Vodafone Idea Explores Partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date, Key Specifications Tipped
  2. Vivo X200 Ultra Colour Options and Key Specifications Tipped
  3. iPhone Can Go Portless as EU Reportedly Confirms No USB Type-C Requirement
  4. Oppo F29 5G, Oppo F29 Pro 5G Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 400 Lite Design, Key Features Surface Online Via Regional Online Retail Listing
  2. iPhone Without USB Type-C Port May Become Reality as EU Reportedly Gives Green Light to Apple
  3. Google Pixel 9a With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera, Tensor G4 Chip Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. HP Omen 16 Slim Gaming Laptop With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU Unveiled; Omen Transcend 14 Refreshed
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Spotted on Geekbench
  6. India's Vodafone Idea Explores Partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink
  7. Naughty Dog Reportedly Taking Inspiration From Elden Ring for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
  8. Hyundai Motor India to Hike Vehicle Prices by Up to Three Percent From April
  9. HP EliteBook 8 Series and OmniBook X Series Enterprise Laptops Refreshed With Intel, AMD Chips
  10. Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 13 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »