Technology News
English Edition

World’s First “All-Frequency” 6G Chipset Unveiled by Researchers

The newly created 6G chipset is said to deliver speeds of more than 100Gbps for mobile Internet.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 September 2025 15:12 IST
World’s First “All-Frequency” 6G Chipset Unveiled by Researchers

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The 6G chipset was created by scientists from Peking University and the City University of Hong Kong

Highlights
  • The 6G chipset measures 11 x 1.7mm
  • The mobile platform is said to operate across 0.5 GHz to 115 GHz
  • It is developed using a material called thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN)
Advertisement

World's first “all-frequency” 6G chipset was unveiled by a group of researchers last week. Making a major breakthrough on the path to 6G connectivity, the newly developed chipset was fabricated using a new material called thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN). The mobile platform is also designed to operate across a wide frequency band, from microwave to millimetre wave to terahertz. The researchers behind the project have also shared their methodology and details of the chipset in a published paper. It is unclear if thorough real-world testing of the chip has been conducted.

The World's First 6G Chipset Can Deliver Over 100Gbps Internet Speeds

In a paper published in the Nature journal (via Tech Xplore) titled “Ultrabroadband on-chip photonics for full-spectrum wireless communications,” researchers from China's Peking University and the City University of Hong Kong detailed the new 6G chip.

The researchers highlighted that the 6G wireless network infrastructure would need to operate across a wide frequency range to support connectivity in diverse application scenarios. For this, a single hardware device needs to be created that can be reconfigured to support full-band coverage and adapt to dynamic spectrum changes. To solve this challenge, they developed a new platform built on the TFLN photonic wireless system.

As per the paper, the 6G chipset can deliver more than 100Gbps mobile Internet speeds and offers features such as ultra-high-speed connectivity, ultra-low latency, and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology that automatically manages and optimises the network in real-time. Due to this adaptation, the created system is said to be operational between 0.5 GHz and 115 GHz. The paper highlights that traditionally, serving such a large network spectrum requires nine separate radio systems.

This 6G chipset, which is fabricated with the new TFLN material, measures 11 x 1.7mm. Despite its small size, it is equipped with a novel system for generating and transmitting signals. It uses a broadband electro-optic modulator that converts wireless signals into optical waves.

These waves are then passed through optoelectronic oscillators to enable the generation of desired radio frequencies. This system uses both light and electricity to generate and transmit stable signals. During internal testing, the paper claims that the chipset was able to tune to a 6GHz frequency within 180 microseconds.

As mentioned above, it is unclear if the researchers have conducted real-world testing of the chipset. Even if it stands the test of usage under challenging scenarios, it is just one of the building blocks for the 6G network. From sustainable infrastructure to compatible devices, the road towards deployment is still far.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: 6G chipset, 6G, Telecom
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Lenovo Legion Go 2's Price Tipped Ahead of Reveal, Could Be Costlier Than ROG Xbox Ally X
World’s First “All-Frequency” 6G Chipset Unveiled by Researchers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Saiyaara is All Set to Stream on This OTT Platform in September
  2. Realme 15T With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and Where to Watch the Blood Moon Safely
  4. SpaceX Expands Starlink with 28 Satellites in Latest Falcon 9 Mission
  5. Realme 15T 5G India Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Apple Hebbal: First-Ever Apple Store in Bengaluru is Now Open
  7. Motorola Razr 60, Buds Loop With Swarovski Crystals Debut in India
  8. Vivo Launches Y500 in China With a Massive 8,200mAh Battery
  9. Xiaomi 16 Series Launch Timeline Revealed in New Leak
  10. Xiaomi 15T Arrives on Geekbench With 12GB of RAM and This MediaTek SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch Date Leaked; Said to Debut Alongside Project Moohan XR Headset
  2. India’s AI Development Needs a Balanced Regulatory Approach, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
  3. SpaceX Expands Starlink with 28 Satellites in Latest Falcon 9 Mission
  4. Lenovo Legion Go 2's Price Tipped Ahead of Reveal, Could Be Costlier Than ROG Xbox Ally X
  5. Google Pixel 10a Tipped to Debut Without Latest Tensor G5 Chip, Magic Cue Feature
  6. Bitcoin Nears $110,000 as Whale Moves and ETF Flows Shape Market
  7. Vivo X300 Series to Use Samsung’s New 200-Megapixel ISOCELL HPB Sensor for Stills, Portrait Photography
  8. Apple Reportedly Pushes Supply Chain Partners to Ramp Up Automation Upgrades
  9. Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and Where to Watch the Blood Moon Safely
  10. Realme’s 10,000mAh Battery Phone Teased to Enter Mass Production in Early 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »