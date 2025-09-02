World's first “all-frequency” 6G chipset was unveiled by a group of researchers last week. Making a major breakthrough on the path to 6G connectivity, the newly developed chipset was fabricated using a new material called thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN). The mobile platform is also designed to operate across a wide frequency band, from microwave to millimetre wave to terahertz. The researchers behind the project have also shared their methodology and details of the chipset in a published paper. It is unclear if thorough real-world testing of the chip has been conducted.

The World's First 6G Chipset Can Deliver Over 100Gbps Internet Speeds

In a paper published in the Nature journal (via Tech Xplore) titled “Ultrabroadband on-chip photonics for full-spectrum wireless communications,” researchers from China's Peking University and the City University of Hong Kong detailed the new 6G chip.

The researchers highlighted that the 6G wireless network infrastructure would need to operate across a wide frequency range to support connectivity in diverse application scenarios. For this, a single hardware device needs to be created that can be reconfigured to support full-band coverage and adapt to dynamic spectrum changes. To solve this challenge, they developed a new platform built on the TFLN photonic wireless system.

As per the paper, the 6G chipset can deliver more than 100Gbps mobile Internet speeds and offers features such as ultra-high-speed connectivity, ultra-low latency, and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology that automatically manages and optimises the network in real-time. Due to this adaptation, the created system is said to be operational between 0.5 GHz and 115 GHz. The paper highlights that traditionally, serving such a large network spectrum requires nine separate radio systems.

This 6G chipset, which is fabricated with the new TFLN material, measures 11 x 1.7mm. Despite its small size, it is equipped with a novel system for generating and transmitting signals. It uses a broadband electro-optic modulator that converts wireless signals into optical waves.

These waves are then passed through optoelectronic oscillators to enable the generation of desired radio frequencies. This system uses both light and electricity to generate and transmit stable signals. During internal testing, the paper claims that the chipset was able to tune to a 6GHz frequency within 180 microseconds.

As mentioned above, it is unclear if the researchers have conducted real-world testing of the chipset. Even if it stands the test of usage under challenging scenarios, it is just one of the building blocks for the 6G network. From sustainable infrastructure to compatible devices, the road towards deployment is still far.