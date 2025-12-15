Jio Matching Number: What Is It and How to Get It?

A Jio matching number is a feature that allows users to choose a mobile number with specific digits that match another number they already use or prefer. Instead of being assigned a completely random number, users can request a Jio SIM with a familiar digit pattern, usually the last few numbers. This option is aimed at making phone numbers easier to remember, especially for people managing multiple devices, family connections, or business contacts. While not as exclusive as fancy or VIP numbers, Jio matching numbers offer a layer of personalisation.

What Is a Jio Matching Number?

According to the telecom operator's support page, the Jio matching number is a mobile number where selected digits, typically at the end, match an existing number of the user's choice. However, users cannot request a partially matching number for any other number, and it has to be a number they already own. For instance, if your current phone number ends in 6789, you can request a new Jio number that also ends in 6789. The starting digits, such as the telecom prefix, are still assigned by Jio and depend on availability in your circle.

It is important to understand that matching numbers are different from fancy or VIP numbers. Fancy numbers usually include repeated or premium digit patterns like 0000 or 9999 and are often sold at a higher price. Matching numbers focus on familiarity and usability rather than rarity or status.

Why Should You Choose Jio Matching Numbers

There are several practical reasons why users opt for matching numbers. Many people carry more than one phone, such as a personal and a work device, and similar numbers reduce confusion. Families sometimes choose matching numbers so that all members have related contact details. Small business owners and freelancers also prefer matching numbers for consistency across marketing materials and customer communication.

From a usability perspective, numbers that follow a familiar pattern are easier to recall and share, especially when spoken over the phone.

How to Get a Jio Matching Number

Jio offers matching number options during the new SIM booking process. Do note that finding a partial match depends on the regional availability, and there are no guarantees.

The most convenient method is through the MyJio app or via this web page on Jio's official website. On both platforms, users need to go through the following steps:

Either go the web page, or scroll down on the MyJio app till you see Quick links. On the website, users will have to type their number and then enter an OTP that will be shared via SMS. On the app, they will be taken directly to the portal. After reaching the Matching number portal, Jio will automatically suggest the best match. You can also see other available options by tapping View more. After selecting a number, tap on Book now. On the next page, make a one-time Rs. 50 payment and book the number.

Do note: The payment is non-refundable, so the user will not get the money back if they change their mind later.

Another option is visiting a Jio Store or authorised retailer. Store staff can check matching number availability in your telecom circle and help complete the SIM activation process.

How Much Does It Cost to Book a Jio Matching Number?

Jio typically charges Rs. 499 for a matching number. However, currently it is running a special offer and is charging only Rs. 50 to book a partially matching Jio prepaid number. However, to activate this number, users will have to recharge it with the Rs. 349 plan that offers unlimited voice calls, 100 free SMS per day, 2GB data per day, and unlimited 5G data. This plan's validity is 28 days.

Things to Know Before Choosing a Jio Matching Number

Matching numbers are subject to availability, and not all digit combinations may be offered in every region. Standard KYC verification is mandatory, just like with any new Jio SIM. Once activated, a matching number works like any other Jio number, with access to voice calls, mobile data, and SMS services.

If you are porting your number from another telecom operator to Jio, matching number options may be more limited compared to getting a fresh connection.

