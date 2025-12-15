Technology News
English Edition

Jio Matching Number: What Is It and How to Get It?

Jio matching number is a facility via which users can select a new Jio mobile number that matches their existing Jio number.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 15 December 2025 19:52 IST
Jio Matching Number: What Is It and How to Get It?

Photo Credit: Jio

Jio matching numbers let users personalise their mobile numbers by choosing familiar digit patterns

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Matching numbers mirror digits from an existing or preferred number
  • Available via the MyJio app, website, and Jio Stores
  • Jio says partially matching numbers can be purchased for Rs. 50 currently
Advertisement

A Jio matching number is a feature that allows users to choose a mobile number with specific digits that match another number they already use or prefer. Instead of being assigned a completely random number, users can request a Jio SIM with a familiar digit pattern, usually the last few numbers. This option is aimed at making phone numbers easier to remember, especially for people managing multiple devices, family connections, or business contacts. While not as exclusive as fancy or VIP numbers, Jio matching numbers offer a layer of personalisation.

What Is a Jio Matching Number?

According to the telecom operator's support page, the Jio matching number is a mobile number where selected digits, typically at the end, match an existing number of the user's choice. However, users cannot request a partially matching number for any other number, and it has to be a number they already own. For instance, if your current phone number ends in 6789, you can request a new Jio number that also ends in 6789. The starting digits, such as the telecom prefix, are still assigned by Jio and depend on availability in your circle.

It is important to understand that matching numbers are different from fancy or VIP numbers. Fancy numbers usually include repeated or premium digit patterns like 0000 or 9999 and are often sold at a higher price. Matching numbers focus on familiarity and usability rather than rarity or status.

Why Should You Choose Jio Matching Numbers

There are several practical reasons why users opt for matching numbers. Many people carry more than one phone, such as a personal and a work device, and similar numbers reduce confusion. Families sometimes choose matching numbers so that all members have related contact details. Small business owners and freelancers also prefer matching numbers for consistency across marketing materials and customer communication.

From a usability perspective, numbers that follow a familiar pattern are easier to recall and share, especially when spoken over the phone.

How to Get a Jio Matching Number

Jio offers matching number options during the new SIM booking process. Do note that finding a partial match depends on the regional availability, and there are no guarantees.

The most convenient method is through the MyJio app or via this web page on Jio's official website. On both platforms, users need to go through the following steps:

  1. Either go the web page, or scroll down on the MyJio app till you see Quick links.
  2. On the website, users will have to type their number and then enter an OTP that will be shared via SMS. On the app, they will be taken directly to the portal.
  3. After reaching the Matching number portal, Jio will automatically suggest the best match.
  4. You can also see other available options by tapping View more.
  5. After selecting a number, tap on Book now.
  6. On the next page, make a one-time Rs. 50 payment and book the number.

Do note: The payment is non-refundable, so the user will not get the money back if they change their mind later.

Another option is visiting a Jio Store or authorised retailer. Store staff can check matching number availability in your telecom circle and help complete the SIM activation process.

How Much Does It Cost to Book a Jio Matching Number?

Jio typically charges Rs. 499 for a matching number. However, currently it is running a special offer and is charging only Rs. 50 to book a partially matching Jio prepaid number. However, to activate this number, users will have to recharge it with the Rs. 349 plan that offers unlimited voice calls, 100 free SMS per day, 2GB data per day, and unlimited 5G data. This plan's validity is 28 days.

Things to Know Before Choosing a Jio Matching Number

Matching numbers are subject to availability, and not all digit combinations may be offered in every region. Standard KYC verification is mandatory, just like with any new Jio SIM. Once activated, a matching number works like any other Jio number, with access to voice calls, mobile data, and SMS services.

If you are porting your number from another telecom operator to Jio, matching number options may be more limited compared to getting a fresh connection.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, India, Telecom
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Redmi Note 15 5G Chipset Confirmed Ahead of January 6 Launch in India: Expected Features, Specifications

Related Stories

Jio Matching Number: What Is It and How to Get It?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pixel 10 Series Gets Price Cuts During Google's End of Year Sale: See Offers
  2. OnePlus 15R Storage Options Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost in India
  3. Redmi Note 15 5G Chipset Revealed Ahead of January 6 India Launch
  4. RAM Crisis 2026: 16GB Phones Out, 4GB Models Making a Comeback
  5. Apple Fitness+ Service Is Now Available in India: See Features
  6. MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip Available at This Discounted Price
  7. Vivo S50, S50 Pro Mini With Snapdragon Chips Launched at These Prices
  8. Motorola Edge 70 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  9. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release Date: Madhuri Dixit's Starrere to Premiere on This Date
  10. Oppo Reno 15c With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC Launched at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 5G Chipset Confirmed Ahead of January 6 Launch in India: Expected Features, Specifications
  2. Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Launched in India With 12.1-Inch Display, 10,200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  3. The End of 16GB RAM Phones? AI Boom Forces Smartphone Makers to Bring Back 4GB Models
  4. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi Turbo 5 Series, New Wearables
  5. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release Date: Madhuri Dixit’s Psychological Thriller Premieres on This Date
  6. Knives Out Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know
  7. The Copenhagen Test OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Tell Me Softly Out on OTT: Everything You Need to Know About This Spanish Teen Romance Film
  9. Vivo S50 Pro Mini Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, Vivo S50 Tags Along: Price, Specifications
  10. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Gets New 'Thank You' Update After Winning at The Game Awards
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »