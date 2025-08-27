Technology News
English Edition
Airtel Offers Free Data, Calls and Roaming to Customers Impacted by Floods across Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh

Airtel is offering its prepaid users whose plans are expiring this week a three-day extension.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 August 2025 16:51 IST
Photo Credit: IANS

Airtel has also enabled intra-circle roaming (ICR) in Jammu, Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh

Highlights
  • Airtel’s postpaid and broadband users will get a grace period on payments
  • During this period, users will get unlimited calls and 1GB data per day
  • Users will get these benefits even if they buy a recharge plan
Airtel is introducing special measures for its prepaid, postpaid, and broadband users residing in areas currently experiencing extreme weather. The telecom service provider is offering extensions for users whose prepaid plans are expiring and postpaid users whose bill payment date has approached in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh. Prepaid users will also get free calling and data during this extension period. Additionally, the company has enabled intra-circle roaming (ICR) in Jammu, Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh, allowing users to stay connected on any available network.

Airtel Offers Free Unlimited Calling, Data to Users in Extreme Weather Regions

In a press release, the telecom operator highlighted that the special provision was being offered due to unprecedented rains and extreme weather situations in several States and Union Territories, which have severely disrupted telecom services. The plan extension, free calling and data are being provided to all Airtel users in Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh.

As part of these special measures, all Airtel prepaid users in the above-mentioned regions whose plans are expiring this week will receive a three-day extension. Additionally, they will also receive unlimited calls and 1GB of data per day, even if they fail to recharge their number within these three days. Even if they can recharge their number, these benefits will still be available.

On the other hand, the Airtel postpaid and broadband users in these areas will receive a three-day grace period on bill payments. This is aimed at ensuring that those affected by extreme weather, including floods and landslides, continue to get uninterrupted services.

According to a Business Standard report, the Indian government has asked all telecom service providers operating in the country to enable the ICR facility in Jammu and Kashmir till September 2. The directive has been issued to Airtel, BSNL, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea. The communication comes at a time when these regions have suffered heavily in terms of damage to human life and infrastructure.

In response to the directive, Airtel has announced the enablement of ICR in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Himachal Pradesh. Notably, ICR allows users to use any available network (not necessarily their home network) to make calls, send messages, and access the Internet.

Further reading: Airtel, Airtel Prepaid, Airtel Postpaid, Telecom, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
iPhone 17 Series Colours Leaked Ahead of September 9 Launch; Could Come in Green, Pink, Light Blue, and More Colours

