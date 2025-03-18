Vodafone Idea (Vi) launched its 5G services in India on Tuesday. The telecom service operator's 5G network has gone live in Mumbai, with Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, and Punjab expected to be next in line. The company has also added a microsite detailing its 5G connectivity and highlighted new prepaid and postpaid plans that users can now purchase to access the Internet service. Notably, Vi is offering unlimited 5G data with all of its 5G plans.

Vodafone Idea Introduces 5G Service in Mumbai

The new 5G microsite on Vi's website shows the message “lightning-fast connectivity with Vi 5G” and “welcome to the next era of communication”. The page also shows a marketing carousel highlighting the advantages of 5G connectivity.

Underneath, users can select the circle to check coverage. At the time of writing, only the Mumbai circle has active coverage. For the other circles — Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, and Punjab — the website mentions that the services will arrive in April.

Coming to the prepaid plans, Vi's 5G plans start at Rs. 299, which offers 1GB data per day for a validity of 28 days. The company also has introduced Rs. 349 and Rs. 365 plans for the same validity that offer 1.5GB data and 2GB data per day, respectively. The most expensive prepaid plan will cost users Rs. 3,599, which offers 2GB data per day with a validity of 365 days. All of these plans offer unlimited 5G data.

For postpaid users, Vi has introduced four plans. Vi Max 451 and Vi Max 551 will cost users Rs. 451 and Rs. 551 per month. The former offers 50GB of data and the latter comes with 90GB of data. The Vi Max 751 costs Rs. 751 and offers 150GB of data. Finally, the REDX 1201 costs Rs. 1,201 and offers unlimited data. All of these plans also offer unlimited 5G data wherever the coverage is available.

Notably, the unlimited 5G data is part of Vi's introductory offer and it is expected to be a temporary offering. Currently, it is the only telecom operator in India that provides unlimited 5G data in a plan that comes with less than 2GB of data per day. Both Bharti Airtel and Jio provide unlimited 5G data in plans that offer at least 2GB of data a day.